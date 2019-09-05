Registration Opens For 2020 Escape From Alcatraz™ Triathlon On September 10

From Olympians and world champions to enthusiastic age groupers and challenged athletes, triathletes from all over the world will take over the streets and waters of San Francisco for the 40 th anniversary celebration of the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. The infamous history of the island as an inescapable federal prison illuminates a mysterious challenge to athletes worldwide, the chance to "escape from Alcatraz." The 40 th anniversary will include special activities and guests, including Kenneth Widner, nephew of brothers John and Clarence Anglin, who attempted to break out of Alcatraz Federal Prison in 1962, with Frank Morris.

Exploring the beauty of San Francisco, triathletes will embark on a grueling 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the shoreline of Marina Green, an 18-mile twisting bike ride through the Presidio, and an eight-mile trail run out to Baker Beach and up the infamous 400-plus-step Sand Ladder. Fans can experience the excitement at the Marina Green, where the swim ends, and the athlete transition area and finish line are easily visible.

Registration for the random drawing will open on Tuesday, September 10, at 6 a.m. (PST) through Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (PST). For additional information, visit www.EscapeAlcatrazTri.com or follow @EscapeAlcatrazTri on Instagram and Twitter and www.facebook.com/EscapeAlcatrazTri on Facebook.

