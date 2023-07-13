REGISTRATION OPENS FOR 2023 CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT IN COACHELLA AND IMPERIAL VALLEYS

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Asm. Greg Wallis (AD 47) among headliners at annual event where industry, community, private and public sector leaders across California work together to develop a shared agenda that sets the stage for action on equity, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the 2023 California Economic Summit , which will take place in Indian Wells, CA on October 11-13. This year's Summit, produced by California Forward (CA FWD) in partnership with members of its California Stewardship Network , marks the 12th annual gathering of leaders from across the state's diverse regions committed to building an inclusive and sustainable economy where all Californians can prosper.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, honorary Summit co-chair, said at last year's Summit, "Change is difficult, but we're in the change business and California has long been in the future business. The future happens here first. We're America's coming attraction. The world looks to us for leadership, entrepreneurial energy."

This change is possible through the participation of varied and diverse sectors, industries, community groups and leaders from across California who participate in the Summit each year. The work of these groups and individuals creates a lasting impact for years to come; previous Summits have been foundational in the following advancements:

$600 million Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF)

$6 billion in broadband budget funding

Nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience

Initial $500 million for the California Dream For All homeownership program

Nearly $1.5 billion for the Strong Workforce Program and workforce development reforms

A key element of the Summit is working sessions and this year's Summit features the launch of two new sessions, Advancing Manufacturing and Accelerating Infrastructure. CA FWD is excited to see what new advancements are moved forward by all of the working sessions at this year's Summit, including housing and homeownership, economic prosperity in a changing climate, the creative economy and more.

An important feature of the Summit is that a different region within California hosts the event each year, providing the host region with the opportunity to make a distinct and important impact on attendees. This year's Summit takes place in the Coachella and Imperial Valleys, with regional tours focusing on Lithium Valley, healthcare in the region, local agriculture and more.

"The Summit's priorities each year are directly responsive and scaled to create solutions that meet the challenges of today," said CA FWD Interim CEO Ismael (Ish) Herrera. "CA FWD's regions-up, collaborative approach to setting these priorities strengthens each of California's communities and the state as a whole."

Regional co-hosts of this year's Summit include Conrado Bárzaga, CEO of Desert Healthcare District & Foundation; Tim Kelley, President and CEO of Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation; Luis Olmedo, Executive Director of Comite Civico del Valle; Silvia Paz, Executive Director of Alianza Coachella Valley and Heather Vaikona, President and CEO of Lift to Rise.

Early bird registration is available until August 10. For more information and to register, visit http://cafwd.org/2023summit . Complimentary registration is available for credentialed press.

To help kick off the opening of registration, California Lt. Governor and featured speaker at the 2023 Summit, Eleni Kounalakis, offered this video message for leaders interested in the event!

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index . To view our work product from last year's Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year's Summit, see the 2023 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity .

Contact: Sarah Walsh, [email protected]

