Registration Opens for 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Spotlighting Self-Advocacy, Personal Branding and Leadership

The 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is bringing the industry together in Charleston Nov. 17–19 for three days of insightful conversations, meaningful connections and career-focused programming designed to help attendees advocate for themselves while lifting others up.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the fifth annual Women in Supply Chain Forum™, taking place Nov. 17–19, 2026, at the Charleston Marriott in Charleston, S.C. The premier event brings together supply chain leaders, emerging professionals and industry influencers for three days of education, networking, mentorship and meaningful conversations focused on advancing careers and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Open to women across all levels of the supply chain industry, the Forum creates a space for women to build relationships, exchange ideas, share experiences and gain practical strategies for professional growth, while giving male allies the opportunity to listen, learn and champion the advancement of women within their organizations and help pave the way for future female leaders.

This year's theme, "Self-Advocacy in the Workforce: Brand Yourself While Empowering Others to Climb the Corporate Ladder," takes center stage throughout the program, with sessions focused on self-advocacy, personal branding, mentorship, negotiation, leadership and career development.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of speakers and interactive experiences, including:

Opening Keynote with Ellen Voie: The Founder of Women in Trucking Association will discuss self-advocacy, self-branding and the importance of promoting women in transportation.





The Founder of Women in Trucking Association will discuss self-advocacy, self-branding and the importance of promoting women in transportation. Market Overview: Future-Proofing Your Supply Chains (and You): Bindiya Vakil, Founder and CEO of Accio3D and former Founder and CEO of Resilinc, will explore geopolitical disruptions, risk trends, AI, emerging technologies, manufacturing, digitalization and strategies for preparing for what's ahead.





Bindiya Vakil, Founder and CEO of Accio3D and former Founder and CEO of Resilinc, will explore geopolitical disruptions, risk trends, AI, emerging technologies, manufacturing, digitalization and strategies for preparing for what's ahead. Be a Mentor. Find a Mentor.: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated mentor and mentee networking experience designed to build meaningful, lasting professional relationships.





Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated mentor and mentee networking experience designed to build meaningful, lasting professional relationships. Supply Chain Jeopardy: Put your supply chain knowledge to the test in an interactive competition covering logistics, procurement, warehousing, technology and more.





Put your supply chain knowledge to the test in an interactive competition covering logistics, procurement, warehousing, technology and more. Coffee/Cocktails & Conversations: Speed-dating-style networking sessions will give attendees the opportunity to share their journeys, exchange ideas and expand their professional networks.





Speed-dating-style networking sessions will give attendees the opportunity to share their journeys, exchange ideas and expand their professional networks. Honoring the Overall Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award Winners: Hear directly from the 2026 overall award winners as they discuss their experiences, career journeys, visions and advice for the future.





Hear directly from the 2026 overall award winners as they discuss their experiences, career journeys, visions and advice for the future. Ladies Night: Wine Tasting: Women in Supply Chain Forum™ attendees are invited to an evening of tasty food, wine, cocktails and more networking. This optional add-on experience is available for purchase during registration.





Women in Supply Chain Forum™ attendees are invited to an evening of tasty food, wine, cocktails and more networking. This optional add-on experience is available for purchase during registration. Closing Keynote: The Art of Negotiation: Wanda Johnson, Transformation Leader at Deloitte, will explore how to know your value, own your voice and advocate for yourself with confidence while negotiating with clarity, strategy and impact.

"From the beginning, the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ has always centered around collaboration and community. When I co-created this event, the goal was to build a platform for men and women to come together and really network, really learn from each other, and really form that bond that you can't do when you're at a tradeshow or educational conference," says Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™.

"What it's evolved into is a community of logistics leaders who truly want to share ideas, learn from others and form a bond that goes beyond the corporate room. Being able to brand yourself yet help others is the most fulfilling thing any female leader can do."

To register, learn more about speakers, and explore sponsorship opportunities; visit: WomenInSupplyChainForum.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate Women in Supply Chain Forum™. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate Women in Supply Chain Forum™. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform serving the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, tradeshows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/.

SOURCE IRONMARKETS