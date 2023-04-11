Registration Opens for Access Insights Conference 2023

Co-Hosted by IntegriChain and Blue Fin Group

Industry Conference Focused on Strategies to Drive Access and Commercialization

Features Keynote Bill Roth, Industry Panels, and Exclusive ICyte Benchmark Data

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that registration is now open to all pharma manufacturers for the Access Insights Conference 2023, co-hosted with Blue Fin Group. The Access Insights Conference will be held November 6-8, 2023, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek. Designed for commercial, operational, and financial teams at pharma manufacturers, the conference will feature industry panels, exclusive ICyte Benchmark data, and strategic and tactical best practices for data-driven patient access and therapy commercialization. Keynoting the conference will be Bill Roth, General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group and a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare. Roth will explore how chief commercial officers and access leaders can plan for a successful and profitable lifecycle for the first three to five years. Details and registration for the conference can be found here .

"As Pharma manufacturers commercialize exciting new products, they face unprecedented challenges: enhanced scrutiny from the FDA, increased payer NDC blocks, Medicare's use of Coverage Determination, and statutory and commercial price concessions," said IntegriChain Chief Executive Officer Josh Halpern . "Our conference uniquely examines current industry trends and delivers data-driven strategies and tactics for commercialization, contracting and reimbursement, net revenue forecasting, and channel management success in the new era. We are excited to co-host this year's conference again with our esteemed colleagues from Blue Fin Group, and together we will deliver high-value sessions to our attendees who are commercialing important innovative therapies."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry experts, industry executives, benchmark data, strategies, and tactics for data-driven commercialization.

Day 1 – Executive Summit: features keynote speaker Bill Roth on the fight of the dollar, Wall Street's view of GTN on valuations, and real-world experiences and insights of industry leaders.

Day 2 – Hot Topic Sessions: features topic sessions addressing the following themes and more:

Contracts, Pricing, and Reimbursement: the impact of the IRA on pricing, access, and finance as well as on data and operations, approaches to 340B issue prevention and dispute management, and contracting for precision medicine

Channel Strategy and Management: deep dives into what the channel will look like in 2030, digital pharmacy and direct distribution strategies, and the renewed importance of order and inventory management

Net Revenue Forecasting and Planning: overcoming challenges in demand forecasting as product archetypes shift and exploring asset evaluation throughout the product life cycle

New Archetype Commercialization: from biosimilars, specialty generics, and specialty infusion products to launching in multiple indications

Day 3 – Eyes on ICyte: reserved for ICyte sessions, including a product review – looking backwards and forwards – and updates on SaaS and BPaaS Gross-to-Net and Contracts & Pricing Solutions as well as Channel and Patient Access Data Solutions

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter @bluefingroup and LinkedIn.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

