Registration Opens for Access Insights Conference 2024 Co-Hosted by IntegriChain and Blue Fin Group

Industry Conference Focused on Strategies to Drive Access and Commercialization in Era of Net Revenue Optimization

Features Keynote Bill Roth, Industry Expert Panels, and ICyte Platform Updates

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that registration is now open to all pharma manufacturers for the Access Insights Conference 2024, co-hosted with Blue Fin Group. The Access Insights Conference will be held October 14-16, 2024, at The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, in Washington, DC.

Designed for commercial, operational, and financial teams at pharma manufacturers, the conference will feature industry panels, healthcare policy and financial experts, and strategic and tactical best practices for data-driven patient access and therapy commercialization. Keynoting the conference will be Bill Roth, General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group and a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare. Roth will explore how chief commercial officers and access leaders can plan for success while navigating new regulatory, contracting, and distribution impacts. Details and registration for the conference can be found here .

"As the Pharma industry continues to generate ground-breaking new product innovation, it must navigate significant regulatory, pricing, and financial challenges," said IntegriChain Chief Executive Officer Josh Halpern. "Our conference taps into the collective brainpower of industry and healthcare policy experts to explore current trends and deliver data-driven strategies and tactics for commercialization, contracting and reimbursement, net revenue forecasting, and channel management success in today's climate. We are excited to co-host this year's conference again with our esteemed colleagues from Blue Fin Group, and together we will deliver high-value information and insights to our attendees who are commercializing important innovative therapies."

About the Access Insights Conference

The three-day Access Insights Conference features leading industry experts, industry executives, benchmark data, strategies, and tactics for data-driven commercialization.

Executive Summit

Monday afternoon features keynote speaker Bill Roth on market shifts to cash pay, powerhouse expert panels that explore the flurry of healthcare policies and changing industry dynamics impacting pricing and commercialization strategy as well as the challenges that market access leaders see on the horizon.

Hot Topics

Tuesday and Wednesday offer a variety of hot topic breakout sessions including:

Contracts, Pricing, and Reimbursement: the continuing impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare price negotiations, Part D benefit redesign, WAC price reductions and dual pricing strategies, 340B Program controls and dispute intelligence, and transforming access through data and technology

Channel Strategy and Patient Journey: deep dives into balancing patient services and net revenue optimization, maximizing longitudinal patient data, DSA management from all perspectives, and the latest on serialization

Net Revenue Forecasting and Planning: insights on best practices in forecasting, examining stakeholder economics from all sides, the impact of copay accumulators, and gross-to-net over the entire product lifecycle

New Archetype Commercialization: expertise and insights on biosims and specialty generics, contracting for HCP-administered drugs, and launching cell and gene products

Eyes on ICyte

Sprinkled throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll explore the latest and upcoming innovation in the ICyte Platform across Contracts & Pricing, Gross-to-Net, Channel, and Patient Access, including exploring the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning advances in the platform.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform — from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Nordic Capital, a leading sector-specialized private equity investor with a broad portfolio in Healthcare and Pharma, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

