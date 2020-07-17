Registration Opens for Fifth Annual Colorado Ad Day

DENVER, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Club Colorado , a leading advertising and marketing non-profit organization, has opened registration for their marquee event, Colorado Ad Day . Now in its fifth year, Colorado Ad Day will host keynote speakers, panels, workshops and networking opportunities.

Happening August 27th, this is the first year Colorado Ad Day will be held virtually, giving attendees greater flexibility and more connectivity than previous years. The central theme for the all-day extravaganza this year will focus on the human aspect of advertising and marketing.

"More and more, our future is being dominated by technology," said Tonja Roth, Executive Director for Ad Club Colorado. "We're at a critical stage in history where embracing humanity has never been more important."

Sessions will largely feature Denver and Boulder professionals, encompassing emerging and important topics around humanity such as diversity, fresh ways to approach new business, and humanity and branding.

Out-of-state speakers include such luminaries as Jeff Goodby of Goodby Silverstein and Partners , Ashley Richardson-George of Circus Maximus , Carolyn Hadlock of Young and Laramore , Steve Pacheco of American Advertising Federation , Kathryn Freund of Kay & Black Talent Management and Peter Giorgi of Celebrity Cruises .

The event is free to Ad Club members and only $25 for non-members. Register for your spot today at adclubco.com/coadday .

About Ad Club Colorado

More than 500 members strong, Ad Club Colorado brings best-in-class awards, educational opportunities, and networking events to our advertising and marketing community. Ad Club Colorado cultivates the ideas and relationships of Colorado professionals to drive positive change in our industry, help agencies and companies navigate and adapt to rapid changes, and define the future of our industry. Learn more at adclubco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ad Club Colorado

Courtney Housam

[email protected]

610-283-6878

SOURCE Ad Club Colorado