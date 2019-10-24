Registration opens for first Fastmarkets RISI MENA Conference in Beirut

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has opened registration for the First Annual MENA Conference. The Conference will be held December 3-4th, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon at the Four Seasons as an opportunity for domestic and global professionals to network and discuss the evolving Middle East and North African (MENA) forest product market.

Packaging, paper, tissue and hygiene products will be at the forefront of panel discussions as well as Fastmarkets forecasts. Economists and regional leaders from companies like Indevco, MEPCO, and Klabin will address the latest trends affecting the MENA region, including:

Raw materials: Global fiber and recovered paper

GCC Anti-dumping duties

Global containerboard trends

The influence of Europe on the supply/demand in the MENA region

on the supply/demand in the MENA region Increased tissue demand

Transport and logistics: Cost, speed and investments

RCP in Turkey and the Middle East

Day one of the conference will open with a presentation from Neemat Frem, CEO of Indevco, discussing market potential in the Middle East. Mr. Frem will later join a senior executive panel including WARAQ, Solicar, and MEPCO to address the current capacity of the containerboard market and packaging demand as well excess waste paper imports and sustainability efforts.

Investment opportunities will further be explored by Alexei Postnikov of APPM and Mary Lystad of IFC to discuss the market's future growth potential.

Fastmarkets is also pleased to announce Indevco as the host sponsor of this event. Indevco is a leading paper container and flexible packaging producer based in Lebanon, operating in 65 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

For more information about the MENA Conference, click here.

About Fastmarkets RISI

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

SOURCE Fastmarkets

Related Links

https://www.fastmarkets.com

