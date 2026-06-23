Registration Opens for JADPRO Live 2026: Advanced Practitioners Gather in the Heartland to Champion High-Quality Cancer Care

The annual JADPRO Live conference for oncology advanced practitioners will take place this year from October 15 through 18 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota.

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration has opened for JADPRO Live 2026, the leading educational conference for oncology advanced practitioners. The 14th annual conference will take place from October 15 through 18, 2026, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. JADPRO Live brings together oncology nurse practitioners, physician associates, pharmacists, advanced degree nurses, and other advanced practitioners (APs) from cancer centers across the country for focused education and networking.

This year's theme, "APs at the Heart of Cancer Care," reflects the central role of APs as they keep a pulse on advances in clinical practice, patient care, interdisciplinary collaboration.

"Across the country, APs are driving innovation, leading change, and providing high-quality, evidence-based care to patients," said Amber Koehler, MPAS, PA-C, of Mayo Clinic, 2026 Conference Chair. "JADPRO Live is a place where APs build community through shared purpose and collaboration."

Held in the heart of the country, the JADPRO Live 2026 program changes each year to meet the evolving needs of APs in oncology. Expert-led sessions explore the latest advances in care through case studies and demonstrate best practices in the management of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Attendees will experience:

25+ CE/CME-accredited education designed for oncology advanced practitioners.

Livestreamed sessions and on-demand access.

Tracks spotlighting multimodal therapy with radiation oncology and surgical oncology.

An exhibit hall featuring clinical and industry posters, patient advocacy posters, and access to the latest tools and technologies.

Networking and collaboration with leaders, colleagues, and organizations committed to advancing oncology care.

JADPRO Live draws inspiration from the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), a peer-reviewed publication by Conexiant. The conference is held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO), a society of more than 6,000 specialized advanced practitioner clinicians who are on the front lines of caring for patients with cancer.

For more information, please visit JADPROLive.com.

For exhibit and sponsorship information, visit https://jadprolive.com/exhibits-and-sponsorships-overview/.

Call for Abstracts

The deadline for all three tracks (Clinical, Industry Encore, and APSHO Patient Advocacy Posters) is July 1, 2026. Submit at: https://jadprolive.com/abstracts

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, physician associates, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a premier global healthcare destination, renowned for its trusted clinical content, extensive audience engagement, and comprehensive educational library. The integrated Conexiant network, encompassing digital solutions, event production, learning, publications and revenue operations, empowers organizations and healthcare professionals with actionable insights, peer-driven education, and cutting-edge resources that drive better clinical decisions and patient outcomes. For over 30 years, Conexiant has partnered with some of the largest associations and sought-after healthcare audiences, leveraging an industry-leading portfolio of brands and solutions. Through effective marketing, education, and engagement strategies, Conexiant empowers our customers to directly engage their target audience and maximize their return on investment. For more information, visit https://conexiant.com/.

SOURCE Conexiant