AACE and Conexiant Launch "AACE Endocrine AI," Connecting Brands with Clinicians Advancing AI-Driven Endocrine Care

TAMPA, Fla, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), in collaboration with Conexiant, today announced the launch of AACE Endocrine AI, a new digital destination focused on the real-world impact of artificial intelligence in endocrine care—while offering brands a powerful, context-rich environment to engage specialist clinicians.

AACE AI & Conexiant

As AI rapidly reshapes healthcare, AACE Endocrine AI serves as a central hub for endocrinologists seeking practical guidance on integrating these technologies into clinical practice. The platform features expert insights, emerging research, and real-world applications across areas such as predictive analytics, clinical decision support, population health management, and precision treatment.

For advertisers, this creates a uniquely high-intent environment. Rather than reaching passive audiences, brands can align with content that clinicians actively seek out as they evaluate and adopt AI tools in their practice—positioning messages alongside moments of professional learning and decision-making.

Built specifically for endocrinology, the platform combines AACE's clinical authority with Conexiant's expertise in creating high-engagement healthcare media. The result is a trusted, specialty-focused setting where brands can connect with clinicians in a meaningful and credible way.

AACE Endocrine AI also offers advanced targeting capabilities, including user-level and behavioral insights based on content engagement, as well as contextual placements across site pages and email. This enables advertisers to reach clinicians not just at scale, but with precision—delivering messages based on who they are, what they're exploring, and where they're most receptive.

"AACE Endocrine AI represents a new model for engaging healthcare specialists," said Charlie Lee, CEO of Conexiant. "As AI becomes integral to endocrine care, brands now have the opportunity to be present within the content that's shaping clinical thinking. That combination of relevance and precision creates a far more effective way to influence and connect with endocrinologists."

The platform offers a range of partnership opportunities across web and email, including contextual placements, newsletter sponsorships, lead generation programs, and custom content initiatives—helping organizations build awareness and drive demand among clinicians actively engaging with AI in endocrinology.

Visit our platform at: https://aaceendocrine.ai/

About AACE

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) represents more than 5,000 endocrinologists in the United States and abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in the world. A majority of AACE members are certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol disorders, hypertension, and obesity. Visit our site at www.aace.com.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a premier global healthcare destination, renowned for its trusted clinical content, extensive audience engagement, and comprehensive educational library. The integrated Conexiant network, encompassing digital solutions, event production, learning, publications and revenue operations, empowers organizations and healthcare professionals with actionable insights, peer-driven education, and cutting-edge resources that drive better clinical decisions and patient outcomes. For over 30 years, Conexiant has partnered with some of the largest associations and sought-after healthcare audiences, leveraging an industry-leading portfolio of brands and solutions. Through effective marketing, education, and engagement strategies, Conexiant empowers our customers to directly engage their target audience and maximize their return on investment. For more information, visit www.conexiantsolutions.com

SOURCE Conexiant