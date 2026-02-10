ASCO and Conexiant Launch ASCO AI in Oncology, a Premium Digital Destination Connecting Brands with Oncology Professionals Exploring AI in Cancer Care

New platform offers pharmaceutical, biotech, and health technology companies exclusive access to oncologists engaging with AI-focused content and education

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in collaboration with Conexiant, today announced the launch of ASCO AI in Oncology, a new digital destination focused on delivering curated content and education around the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer care.

For life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotech, and AI technology companies, ASCO AI in Oncology offers a premium environment to reach oncology professionals who are actively seeking insight into how AI is influencing diagnostics, workflows, treatment pathways, and the future of oncology practice.

ASCO AI in Oncology features ASCO-sourced intelligence, expert perspectives, and practitioner-driven insight. The platform creates a unique opportunity for brands to align their messaging with credible, education-forward content in a highly relevant clinical setting.

"AI usage in the cancer care community has reached an inflection point, where innovation is moving faster than shared understanding," said Lee Schweizer. "Through our long-standing collaboration with ASCO—built on more than 15 years of producing trusted oncology news, including early coverage of AI—we jointly recognized the need for an authoritative, educational platform that brings clarity and direction to this rapidly evolving space. ASCO is uniquely positioned to amplify this conversation, and by combining their clinical leadership, access to key opinion leaders, and deep institutional credibility with our digital publishing expertise, ASCO AI in Oncology was created to deliver practical insight, education, and perspective for oncologists at every stage of AI adoption."

Engaging Oncologists in the AI Conversation

ASCO AI in Oncology attracts oncology professionals who are actively engaging with AI-focused content and education related to cancer care. The audience includes ASCO members across specialties, offering advertisers access to a clinically sophisticated readership in a context that emphasizes learning, innovation, and forward-looking discussion.

For pharmaceutical companies, ASCO AI in Oncology introduces a new channel to maintain year-round brand presence alongside AI-driven conversations shaping oncology practice. For AI and health technology companies, the platform provides a targeted environment to educate and connect with oncologists evaluating emerging solutions.

About ASCO AI in Oncology

ASCO AI in Oncology is a digital destination developed through a collaboration between the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Conexiant. The platform delivers curated content, education, and expert perspectives focused on the impact of artificial intelligence in oncology.

About Conexiant

Conexiant is a premier global healthcare destination, renowned for its trusted clinical content, extensive audience engagement, and comprehensive educational library. The integrated Conexiant network, encompassing digital solutions, event production, learning, publications and revenue operations, empowers organizations and healthcare professionals with actionable insights, peer-driven education, and cutting-edge resources that drive better clinical decisions and patient outcomes. For over 30 years, Conexiant has partnered with some of the largest associations and sought-after healthcare audiences, leveraging an industry-leading portfolio of brands and solutions. Through effective marketing, education, and engagement strategies, Conexiant empowers our customers to directly engage their target audience and maximize their return on investment. For more information, visit conexiantsolutions.com.

