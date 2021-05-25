Registration Opens For National Premed Day May 28

With 10,000+ Premeds in attendance in 2020, its inaugural year, National Premed Day has become the biggest premedical student event in the world. In 2021, the event includes 1 day of live streaming, with 4 tracks of topics, and 35 speakers from throughout the medical community.

"National Premed Day is something that I've wanted to do for a long time," said Dr. Ryan Gray, Mappd CEO. "I started National Premed Day to bring the best minds in the premed world together to help students navigate their journey to med school."

Premedical students, as well as their families and advisors, are all welcome to attend. Registration is open now at https://nationalpremedday.com/ .

Company information. Mappd, LLC was founded in 2019 by premedical process experts Rachel Grubbs and Dr. Ryan Gray. Mappd is best known for its eponymous software solution, a platform that premeds use throughout their premed years to track progress as they navigate the road to med school. Mappd also offers 1-on-1 advising services. In addition to the free virtual event National Premed Day, Mappd makes hundreds of hours of premed process available for free via its YouTube channel. For more information about Mappd, LLC, visit https://mappd.com//

