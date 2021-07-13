Registration Opens for Singapore International Energy Week 2021

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 25 – 29 October 2021 is now open. Organised by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), SIEW is Asia's leading platform for the discussion of energy issues that impact the region and beyond. SIEW 2021 will run in a hybrid format at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre with both onsite participants in Singapore and live streaming for online participants from around the world.

At this gathering of energy leaders and experts, key speakers include:

Francesco La Camera , Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency

, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency Damilola Ogunbiyi , Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Co-Chair of UN Energy, Sustainable Energy for All

, Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Co-Chair of UN Energy, Sustainable Energy for All Pradeep Pujari , Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ( India )

, Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ( ) Prof Kang Seung-Jin , Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission (Korea)

, Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission (Korea) Eric Pang , Director, Electrical and Mechanical Service Department, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China

, Director, Electrical and Mechanical Service Department, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China Paulo Kautoke, Senior Director of Trade Oceans and Natural Resources Directorate, Commonwealth Secretariat

Paddy Padmanathan , President and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power

, President and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power Audra Low , Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Capital

, Chief Executive Officer, Tan Su Shan , Managing Director, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS

, Managing Director, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS Lei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Envision Group

Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, Executive Vice President, Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific and India at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)

and at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP) Sumant Sinha , Chairman and Managing Director, Renew Power

, Chairman and Managing Director, Renew Power Martin Houston , Vice Chairman, Tellurian Inc

SIEW's key anchor events organised by EMA include:

SIEW Opening Keynote Address & Singapore Energy Summit: These key events set the stage by bringing together energy leaders and industry captains to discuss key topics, including: Reset – Advancing the Low Carbon Energy Transition Restructure – Pursuing Green Growth Reinvent – Innovation and the Future of Energy Singapore-IRENA High Level Forum: The inaugural Forum will discuss Investing in an Inclusive and Just Clean Energy Transition with a focus on 3 key themes: Mobilising Investments to Support the Energy Transition Shaping an Inclusive and Just Energy Transition The Role of Technology in Driving the Energy Transition Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum: The Forum will address key energy trends in Southeast Asia and across the globe. Asia Pacific Energy Regulatory Forum (APER) For the first time, Singapore will be hosting the APER Forum as part of SIEW. The Forum is a key platform for energy regulators in the Asia Pacific to exchange information and experiences on regulatory best practices. SIEW Thinktank Roundtables: Held in partnership with SIEW, new hosts this year include the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and the Asia-Europe Foundation.

SIEW also features a suite of events held in collaboration with our event partners:

New this year, the Future of the Grid will explore the impact of increased demand on global grid networks arising from worldwide trends including greater electrification and e-mobility. Asia Clean Energy Summit 2021 is the region's premier platform shaping clean energy dialogues and will cover Energy Efficiency, Solar and Electric Vehicles. The LNG & Hydrogen Gas Markets Asia 2021 will cover the relationship between LNG and Hydrogen and its evolution in the energy transition as we move towards a carbon-neutral world. The Asia Downstream Summit and the Asia Refining Technology Conference will examine how downstream oil and gas players can maximise the sustainability of their operations in a low carbon world.

Register at www.siew.gov.sg and find out more about early bird rates as well as an All-Access Masterpass available for partner conferences.

