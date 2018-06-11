Registration Opens For The 2019 Safety In Action™ Conference In Nashville, TN

Geared toward occupational safety and health professionals who face increasing demands from their companies to know about best practices, industry trends and the latest product innovations, learnings and networking opportunities at the Safety in Action Conference are limitless.

Phillip Mullen, Director of Transportation Safety, BNSF Railway on why he attends the safety conference, "Sometimes you feel like you are off on an island, all by yourself with some challenges you might be dealing with and what you find is you run into people with totally different industries that you'll talk to and say, you know what, I'm having that same challenge too…here's what worked…that is Safety in Action." See what other attendees have to say.

With over 2,000 executives, safety professionals, facilitators, team members, and union leaders from across industries and continents, it is the largest frontline employee safety conference in the world

"The SIA conference is an experience like no other in the safety world. Nowhere is there a community of people all focused on the same goal with the opportunity to freely learn from each other. The diversity of professionals from frontline to C-suite sharing their perspectives, challenges and learning from each other is truly remarkable," commented Jim Spigener, DEKRA Senior Vice President.

Ted Apking, DEKRA President said, "The Safety in Action™ conference is designed for leaders and their teams who share a passion for building a culture that supports zero harm. At DEKRA we are honored to help our clients stay in the know about innovative practices and technology which align with their mission for workplace safety."

In its 32nd year, the Safety in Action Conference has become a premiere occupational safety gathering with over 180 companies from 30 different industries represented at the 2018 safety event. Those industries included Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Food & Beverage and dozens of others – from some of the biggest companies in their categories: Tyson Foods, BNSF Railway, Shell Oil, BASF, to name a few.

About the Safety in Action™ Conference

The Safety in Action™ Conference is about turning ideas into outcomes. It's the only event in the world where employees from every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety thinking. Over 2,000 executives, safety professionals, facilitators, team members, and union leaders attend annually. The conference offers more than 100 presenters and panelists sharing their safety expertise over the span of 200 unique sessions and workshops focused on critical safety issues.

About DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner—and in the process, enhance business performance.

DEKRA Organizational Safety and Reliability is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

