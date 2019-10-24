Registration opens now for China Vending Show 2020

http://internalsite.ubmasia.com/Thomas/RegistrationForm/default.aspx?fid=962&lang=en&source=NR&remark=oct2019

About CVS

China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) has run successfully for 16 years and has won high reputations in the vending and self-service industry all over the world. The exhibits of CVS include vending machine & spare parts, kiosk, self-service solutions, supply chain services and overall solutions.

2020 will be the 16th session of CVS, newest forms of vending machine will be displayed here. In China, purchasing through vending machine is no more than just inputting coins into the slot and choose what you want, instead, with a smart phone, buyers choose the items in ahead and meanwhile pay online, then just picking up the real goods from the nearest vending machine. CVS provides the stage to show the latest technologies and tells what a vending machine can do beyond an imagination. Besides, new technologies like RFID, payment systems on vending machine, warehousing systems, static and dynamic recognition skills will be presented as well. Based on a well-developed self-service market in China, CVS is a platform to display the latest techniques in vending industry hence is the best choice for exploring the market trends in China or even in Asia.

About SRS

Derived from CVS, SRS is concurrent with CVS every year, and it means Shanghai International Smart Retailing Show. SRS extends the categories of CVS to the smart retail industry. Unmanned stores and restaurants, facial recognition and payment system, commercial robots, 5G, AI, sharing technology, smart storage and logistic transportation system will refresh the traditional cognition of retailing. With the steady developing speed of retail industry in Asia, SRS obviously absorbs the dynamic news in the market while helps upgrade and detail the market into a smarter level. The change of technology brings limitless possibilities to retail industry and SRS is the window to have an insight into the Asian retail market.

CVS and SRS have been rooted in the self-service industry for over 16 years, they cooperate with large number of professional enterprises including vending machine manufactures, spare parts producers, service & solution providers and smart stores. CVS and SRS also have strong relationships with several international associations including National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), Japan Vending Machine Manufacturers Association (JVMMA), the Australian Vending Association (AVA) and Russian National Vending Association (RNVA) which help gain the supports of visitors from all around the world.

CVS & SRS will be co-located in Shanghai New International Expo Center on April 27-29 in 2020. Click the below link to register for the vane exhibition in China vending and smart retailing industry:

