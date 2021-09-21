Registration Underway for 2021 Eastern District of Texas Bench Bar Conference

DALLAS and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is underway for the 2021 Eastern District of Texas Bench Bar Conference on October 13-15 at the Dallas/Plano Marriott Legacy Town Center in Plano, Texas. Additional rooms have been added to the room block. The room block closes on September 27th or upon sell out. To register online click here.

The annual conference hosted by the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association is one of the largest in the nation, bringing together a diverse group of panelists featuring lawyers, general counsels, in-house counsels, judges, and industry experts from across the country.

Topics include a variety of IP/civil and criminal issues in patent law and intellectual property litigation, including sessions devoted to crypto-ransomware, patent damages, Qui Tam litigation, class actions, trade secrets, and more.

This year's conference also includes "An Evening at the Ballpark," a private outing to the Texas Rangers Globe Life Stadium that will include dinner, guided tours, batting cages, and additional events. Sign-up today to reserve your spot!

For more information on individual programs, registration, and lodging, please visit: https://www.edtxbenchbar.com. Please direct additional inquiries to Andrea Williams McCoy at [email protected].

SOURCE Eastern District of Texas Bar Association

