Registrations open for the online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021

Registration for 18 th edition begins online from July 15 , 2021

Online Prelims, 12 cluster finals, 2 semi-finals and 1 National Final

Only individual participation for smooth virtual experience

MUMBAI, India, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and eagerly anticipated business quiz, is back in its 18th edition. After the success of its inaugural online version in 2020, this year too, the popular quiz for corporates will be held online. The registration for this edition will be open from July 15 to August 15, 2021. This knowledge initiative by the Tata Group invites the brightest minds from corporates across India to participate and test their mental acumen.

Tata Crucible has built its stature as a quiz that has consistently evolved as per the changing quizzing landscape. It moved to an online format last year embracing the need of the hour due to the ongoing pandemic, but to ensure fair play at the quiz implemented various protocols including in terms of format, self-declaration by finalists, proctored monitoring at select Finals and so on. These mechanisms have ensured that the quiz continues to be fair and transparent even in the online format and such mechanisms will be implemented in this edition as well. The quiz invites participation from both Tata and non-Tata corporates for the 2021 edition and is open for participation from individuals in place of a team to ensure a smooth virtual experience.

In this pan-India quizzing competition to be held online starting with a pan-India prelim, the country is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals. In each of the cluster finals, the top scorer will be recognised as winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs. 35,000 /-* and Rs. 18,000/-* respectively. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in two semi-finals and finally, six winners will qualify for the National Final event scheduled to be held tentatively in October 2021. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CLiQ. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services, shared, "We live in a dynamic world, where change is the only true constant, with knowledge and technology being a key driving force. The Tata Crucible Quiz harnesses this power, to connect people from diverse regions through technology and test their intellectual capabilities. For the last year's edition, we decided to conduct the entire programme in an online format and it was a great success. This year too, we look forward to an enthralling competition in the same format facilitating large participation from across the country."

Renowned quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', known for his unique quizzing style, will continue to be the Quizmaster for this edition too. . Here's what the Quizmaster has to say about this edition of the quiz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtoJSUtdcjw

Since its inception in 2004, the Tata Crucible has promoted the quest of knowledge and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing as a culture among brightest minds. For participants, the prestigious Tata Crucible quiz goes beyond juggling facts and tackling trivia; it has now become a quest that celebrates their knowledge and sets them apart.

Register and be a part of India's largest business quizzing battle at Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021. To register and for rules and updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz:

'Tata Crucible - The Corporate Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country's largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2019-20, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $106 billion (INR 7.5 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 750,000 people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $123 billion (INR 9.3 trillion) as on March 31, 2020.

Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Advanced Systems, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications.

