Regium Introduces the Digital Royalties Platform to Transform Data Economies by Making it Easy to Build Blockchain-based DApps

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regium is happy to announce a new revolutionary platform that gives data owners -- even those without blockchain development experience -- the tools to easily build blockchain solutions for digital asset economies.

"Blockchain technology has the ability to transform the way we manage data royalty transactions but the barriers to adoption are too high for developers and even for most enterprises. Regium is launching the platform to change that," Dominik Pantelides, CEO of Regium said. "Regium will give data owners the tools to create their own blockchain-based DApps that will handle transactions and protect the value of data assets. Together, we will transform data and digital asset economies with greater security, transparency, and efficiency than has ever been available before."

Regium will empower industries such as digital advertising, digital media distribution, and software licensing to retake control of their digital assets and combat the data fraud and theft that currently cost businesses and consumers billions each year.

As a high-level example, an independent record label could create a Regium DApp that allows the label to sell a digital music file directly to a consumer, with access permissions cryptographically restricted to that consumer only, thus disabling unauthorized redistribution of the digital asset. Alternately, if the label chooses to enable redistribution, the label is paid each and every time the digital asset (a music file, in this case) is used, either by the initial user or at any point of access thereafter.

Regium will greatly reduce barriers to blockchain development by allowing businesses to develop in more commonly used programming languages, providing SDKs for Javascript and Go at launch. In this way, developers without blockchain experience can affordably leverage blockchain technology to build decentralized apps tailored to their needs.

The Regium platform is built on EOS.IO, a blockchain protocol which does not charge for transactions on the platform. With the incentive function placed at the DApp-level, Regium removes any requirement for DApp users to hold or spend underlying tokens and enables seamless onboarding for users making it ideal for customer-facing applications.

With a singular focus on rapid-adoption design and a friction-free path for developers to build on the platform, Regium is leading the way as the first to make blockchain a commercially viable solution for data economy industries.

About Regium

Regium is the first protocol to maximize data owner earnings through a continuous compensation model. Regium eliminates the inefficiencies, theft, and fraud inherent to data economies by making the superior security and transparency of blockchain technology accessible to individuals and industries.

