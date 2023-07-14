REGN FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)

Further details on the investigation: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Regeneron received a response letter from the FDA on June 27, 2023, declining to approve its application for an 8mg dose of aflibercept, marketed in the U.S. as Eylea. The Company claims that the denial is due to an ongoing review of findings at a third-party filler. Based on this news, shares of Regeneron dropped more than 9% on the same day.

