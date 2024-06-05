Regor to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regor Therapeutics Group, a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 12. Dr. Xiayang Qiu, Founder and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 am (Eastern Time) on June 12.

About Regor Therapeutics Group

Regor Therapeutics Group ("Regor") is founded in 2018 by a team of scientists with a proven track record in drug discovery and executive leadership covering full cycle of drug discovery and development. By leveraging its industry-leading core strength in rCARD™ (Computer Accelerated Rational Discovery), Regor has completed 8 PCCs inhouse, with 5 INDs filed, validating Regor's highly efficient ecosystem for accelerated discovery of innovative therapeutic agents.

Regor's in-house pipeline encompasses leading assets in metabolism, oncology and auto-immunity, with two leading assets: 1) RGT-075, an orally bioavailable small molecule GLP1R full agonist with best-in-class potential for obesity & beyond; and 2) RGT-419B, a unique CDK4+ inhibitor showing outstanding single agent responses in refractory ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients.

With a strong focus on excellence in pharmaceutical research and global competitiveness, Regor aspires to build a world-class innovation engine that promotes a winning culture of scientific excellence, strong teamwork driven by results and delivery with shared accountability and successes.

SOURCE Regor Therapeutics Group