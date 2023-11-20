Regorafenib Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Trial Interventions, Trial Conditions, Trial Status, Start and Completion Dates

DUBLIN , Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regorafenib Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Regorafenib Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about regorafenib for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the regorafenib for GBM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the regorafenib for GBM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the regorafenib market forecast analysis for GBM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in GBM.



Drug Summary



Regorafenib is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor that potently blocks multiple protein kinases involved in tumor angiogenesis (VEGFR1, -2, -3, TIE2), oncogenesis (KIT, RET, RAF-1, BRAF), metastasis (VEGFR3, PDGFR, FGFR) and tumor immunity (CSF1R). It is an inhibitor of multiple membrane-bound and intracellular kinases involved in normal cellular functions and pathologic processes such as oncogenesis, tumor angiogenesis, and maintenance of the tumor microenvironment.



Regorafenib is the first-choice treatment for rGBM according to Italian Association of Medical Oncology guidelines; regorafenib has been approved by Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for its use in rGBM as of October 2019, while bevacizumab, although approved by FDA, is not recommended by AIFA and EMA.

Regorafenib Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of regorafenib for GBM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence regorafenib dominance.

Other emerging products for GBM are expected to give tough market competition to regorafenib and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of regorafenib in GBM.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of regorafenib from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the regorafenib in GBM.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the regorafenib description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Elaborated details on regorafenib regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the regorafenib research and development activities in GBM across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around regorafenib.

The report contains forecasted sales of regorafenib for GBM till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for GBM.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for regorafenib in GBM.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction



2. Regorafenib Overview in GBM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Regorafenib Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Regorafenib in GBM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Regorafenib in the 7MM for GBM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Regorafenib in the United States for GBM

5.3.2. Market Size of Regorafenib in Germany for GBM

5.3.3. Market Size of Regorafenib in France for GBM

5.3.4. Market Size of Regorafenib in Italy for GBM

5.3.5. Market Size of Regorafenib in Spain for GBM

5.3.6. Market Size of Regorafenib in the United Kingdom for GBM

5.3.7. Market Size of Regorafenib in Japan for GBM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv6gi2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets