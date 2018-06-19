Regpack Sees GDPR as Opportunity to Create New Abilities in Data Protection and Security

Regpack believes these updates are essential benchmarks for any company, regardless of where their client base is located.

Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy

Regpack has updated their privacy and cookie policy to be GDPR compliant. The policies are easy to understand and reinforce the long held standard that Regpack does not sell personal data of their clients or their users.

Regpack Security Page

From a security standpoint, Regpack by default was already in compliance with the requirements of GDPR before the law took effect.

Anyone can find the details of Regpack's security protocols and data encryption details here.

Data Deletion Tool

Regpack is rolling out a tool to allow clients to quickly and easily delete a user's data upon request.

Regpack Client Account Security

Regpack is employing advanced security measures to ensure that no unauthorized person can access a Regpack client account and view private user data.

An advanced algorithm is being implemented to detect account security threats. If a security issue is detected, a Regpack client must approve access to the system using a unique code. The 2 step verification process will trigger every time the system detects a possible security issue.

The goal of these updates is to protect our user's data. Everyone should be confident that their personal and sensitive personal data is protected by the Regpack service.

Regpack takes the security of their product and the security of their users' data very seriously. Regpack believes every person should be given the option to control their data. It is THEIR data after all.

