Regrid Debuts International Parcel Data with New Canadian Dataset

DETROIT, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid announces the launch of Regrid Canada Parcels , marking their expansion into international parcel data. Regrid Canada Parcels provides over 8.7 million nationwide parcel boundaries across all 13 Canadian provinces and territories. This dataset, sourced directly from federal, provincial, and local authorities, provides users with reliable and authoritative parcel boundaries, empowering confident decision-making for location intelligence.

Having achieved 100% US parcel map coverage in 2023, Regrid set its sights on expanding its parcel data footprint globally. Regrid Canada Parcels begins delivery of that vision and underscores Regrid's commitment to becoming a global leader in parcel boundary data, demonstrating its responsiveness to market demand and customer needs.

With Regrid Canada Parcels, accessing Canadian parcel data is easier and more reliable than ever. They've eliminated the need to navigate multiple sources, tackle varied schemas and formats, or deal with complex licensing terms. Instead, people can rely on Regrid for consistent, up-to-date, and authoritative parcel boundaries, just as they've come to expect from Regrid.

"We're driven by a desire to help people understand land and property across all geographies," stated Regrid CEO Jerry Paffendorf. "What began in Detroit methodically expanded to cover 100% of land parcels in the United States. Now we are taking our first steps internationally by serving the Canadian audience's unique land, property, and location interests."

Regrid Canada Parcels is designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of industries with property-level location intelligence needs. Whether insurance, real estate, architecture, engineering, construction, communications, energy, utility management, and research and education, Regrid Canada Parcels provides them all a solid property-level dataset upon which to build.

Regrid addresses the market's need for transparency, consistency, and reliability by providing a single source for authoritative Canadian parcel data. This launch represents a significant step in building Regrid's global parcel footprint, reaffirming their dedication to supporting customers' parcel boundary needs across North America and the world.

About Regrid:

Regrid provides a public map and app for exploring national land parcel data. It makes parcel data available to businesses, developers, and researchers via API, downloads, cloud delivery, and Esri-compatible Feature Service. Regrid is the first to achieve a 100% United States parcel coverage map and is now expanding internationally. Regrid is Esri's Commercial Partner for Parcel Data. Regrid's Data with Purpose program provides academics and non-profits access to land insight at a pay-what-you-can-afford price. To learn more about Regrid, visit regrid.com .

