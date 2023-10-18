Regrid Marks Historic Milestone with First-Ever 100% United States Land Parcel Coverage Map, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Insights

News provided by

Regrid

18 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

With an Unbroken Spirit of Innovation, Regrid's Comprehensive Land Parcel Database Now Encompasses Every County in the U.S., Offering a Rich Resource for Individuals, Communities, and Professionals Alike

DETROIT, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid, a leading innovator in land mapping and location intelligence, proudly announces achieving a historic milestone by providing the first-ever nationwide land parcel coverage map with data in every US county. This remarkable feat culminates over a decade of meticulous efforts, beginning in Detroit, Michigan, where the journey started under the name Loveland Technologies.

The initial endeavor in Detroit saw the light of day on a dedicated website and a user-friendly app, making land parcel data accessible to residents and sowing the seeds for what would become a nationwide mission. Driven by the affirmative impacts and the transformative potential of accessible land parcel data, the company expanded its horizon, rebranding as Regrid, and embarked on a meticulous journey of mapping the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories, one parcel dataset at a time.

Today, Regrid stands at the pinnacle of this mission, unveiling a map of land parcels encompassing every county across the United States. This monumental achievement is a testament to Regrid's unwavering commitment to bridging informational gaps and fostering a deeper understanding of land and property dynamics. The map is freely available for exploration on app.regrid.com/us and through The Regrid Property App for iPhone and Android.

The United States is built on the fundamental concept of land parcels. Until now, the US lacked a standardized database of land parcels with nationwide coverage touching every single county. This void often hampered the efforts of individuals, communities, governmental bodies, industries, and analysts relying heavily on accurate and accessible land parcel information. Regrid's groundbreaking achievement fills this significant void, paving the way for enhanced national analysis and opening doors to novel insights regarding land and property.

Regrid's CEO, Jerry Paffendorf, encapsulated the sentiment of this achievement, stating, "Mapping is never done, but the team is very proud to celebrate and build on this historic milestone. Land is the foundation of our communities, economies, and natural resources, which motivates us to achieve the greatest coverage, currency, and completeness as possible in every county and territory, no matter how small."

As the veil lifts off the first land parcel map to achieve this coverage, Regrid is celebrating its monumental achievement and looking forward to aiding others in national analysis endeavors. This dataset is a stepping stone towards unearthing new insights about land and property, propelling a wave of informed decisions and innovative solutions in real estate, site selection, urban planning, and beyond.

Regrid invites one and all to delve into this rich repository of land parcel data and together, unfold the untapped potential that lies within the vast landscapes of the United States.

For more information about Regrid or to schedule an interview with CEO Jerry Paffendorf, please email [email protected].

About Regrid:

Regrid provides a public map and app for exploring national land parcel data in the US. It makes parcel data available to businesses, developers, and researchers via API, downloads, cloud delivery, and Esri-compatible Feature Service. Regrid's Data with Purpose program provides academics and non-profits access to land insight at a pay-what-you-can-afford price. To learn more about Regrid, visit regrid.com.

SOURCE Regrid

Also from this source

Regrid Takes Next Step in AI-Assisted Land Exploration with the Launch of Ask ChatGPT in The Regrid Property App

Regrid Takes Next Step in AI-Assisted Land Exploration with the Launch of Ask ChatGPT in The Regrid Property App

Regrid, a leading provider of land parcel data and property insights, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Ask ChatGPT integration in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.