Regrid Releases New Standardized Zoning Product, Elevating Parcel Data Capabilities for Comprehensive Land Use Insights

Regrid

21 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

DETROIT, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to revolutionize land use planning and insights, Regrid, in partnership with Zoneomics, unveils its latest innovation: the Standardized Zoning geospatial product. This launch marks a significant milestone for Regrid, reinforcing its mission to deliver unparalleled geospatial property insights and a holistic view of land use across the United States.

As a pioneer in land parcel mapping and location intelligence, Regrid has distinguished itself through its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company is recognized for offering the only 100% Land Parcel Coverage Map in the nation, a testament to its dedication to providing superior property insights. Launching its Standardized Zoning product—further cements Regrid's position as the leader in providing land insight.

Understanding the permitted uses of land due to zoning has always been a complicated issue for professionals and stakeholders, whether at the local or national level. Each municipality drafts and enforces its own zoning ordinance, making comparing data across various jurisdictions time-consuming. However, Regrid's standardized zoning product has revolutionized this process by simplifying the acquisition of in-depth insights into land use permission through national standardization of local zoning data sets.

Regrid's Standardized Zoning products provide a geospatial layer accessible through flexible delivery methods including bulk files, API, and an Esri-Compatible Feature Service, matched with Regrid's extensive nationwide parcel data. It encompasses over 87 million land parcels and nearly 6,400 municipalities across the USA, with monthly updates of ongoing expansion.

Jerry Paffendorf, CEO of Regrid, highlights the importance of this enhancement, stating, "The bottom line is that zoning is critical for understanding land use – both what exists today, and what could exist tomorrow. Zoning is an invisible shaper of what life is like and what amenities are available in our communities, or not. We're excited to help make it visible so people can more easily conform to it, or propose changes when appropriate."

Regrid's Standardized Zoning product provides a geospatial layer that includes 26 fields of comprehensive zoning boundary data: zoning code, description, standardized type, zoning sub-type, setback restrictions, floor-to-area ratio (FAR), lot size and coverage limitations plus many more permitted land use details.

Regrid's Standardized Zoning product and its enhanced Premium Schema are now available. Discover more information by visiting www.regrid.com/zoning

About Regrid:

Regrid provides a public map and app for exploring national land parcel data in the US. It makes parcel data available to businesses, developers, and researchers via API, downloads, cloud delivery, and Esri-compatible Feature Service. Regrid is the first to achieve a 100% United States parcel coverage map. Regrid's Data with Purpose program provides academics and non-profits access to land insight at a pay-what-you-can-afford price. To learn more about Regrid, visit regrid.com.

