RegScale Adds Top Global CSO Roland Cloutier as Strategic Advisor

Former TikTok and DoD Global Security Executive Will Help Accelerate RegScale's Footprint in the GRC Space

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale, a leader in Governance Risk and Compliance and Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced the appointment of Roland Cloutier, a globally recognized technology and security expert, as a strategic advisor.

Cloutier most recently served as Global Chief Security Officer of ByteDance & TikTok, where he oversaw security, privacy, and risk operations worldwide. His strategic vision will be instrumental in helping RegScale continue to align offerings with customer priorities for meeting security, risk, and compliance requirements. Serving as a major catalyst for growth, his insights will inform the company's product roadmap, strategic direction, go-to-market planning, and more.

"Compliance is critical across all industries, and what RegScale is building and delivering to market enables compliance and a level of operational assurance that enhances the cyber resiliency of any business," Cloutier said. "Having worked with major corporations, I've seen firsthand how few platforms can truly handle enterprise-scale risk and compliance complexities. RegScale's ability to automatically gather data, collect evidence, and validate controls into a single operating platform and scale to Fortune 500 requirements sets it apart and is exactly where organizations need to focus their innovation and automation capabilities. Plainly put, the company is delivering the most innovative controls assurance and compliance solutions to the industry to date."

Prior to his role at ByteDance, he spent 10 years as Corporate VP and Global Chief Security Officer at ADP, a global payroll and HR technology provider, and 6 years as the Global CSO for EMC. With over 25 years of security experience, Cloutier has held roles in the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. He's also been named in IDG's CSO Hall of Fame, the CISO 100 list, Security Magazine's list of the Most Influential People in Security, and he's been awarded the ExecRank #1 Security Executive of the Year.

Cloutier joins RegScale at a time of significant momentum, including winning Best Compliance Solution in the 2024 SC Awards, being named the Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, and announcing the major new release of RegScale 6.0.

"Roland's track record of building and scaling security programs for large organizations makes him invaluable to our advisory team," said RegScale's Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Erston. "His deep understanding of enterprise security challenges, combined with his experience in transforming global organizations, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and revolutionize the GRC landscape."

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables positive GRC outcomes by bridging security, risk, and compliance. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale to cut costs, achieve rapid certifications, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant with less time and paperwork. Customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit prep efforts — not to mention FedRAMP High In Process certification completed in half the cost and 3x faster than the industry average. For more information, visit www.regscale.com.

