RegScale Listed in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

Delivers Leading Secure and Stable Compliance Automation to 18 U.S. Intelligence Agencies

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale, a leader in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced that it's now available on the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). A digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the ICMP simplifies the process of discovering, procuring, and deploying software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

RegScale's platform is RMF and cATO-centric, empowering agencies to obtain ATO faster and more efficiently using compliance as code and native OSCAL functionality for national security deployments in both classified and unclassified environments, including the Secret Region. As evidence, working with RegScale, the Navy has transformed how the DoD approaches cloud security and compliance, achieving 200,000% faster onboarding than any other GovCloud environment. Leveraging RegScale, their approach has reduced the traditional 12- to 18-month ATO process to just weeks by establishing automated RMF pipelines and producing cyber artifacts on demand.

"Being listed in the ICMP is a tremendous milestone highlighting RegScale's leadership in providing scalable compliance solutions for all national security government agencies," said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO at RegScale. "Numerous classified and Secret Region IC agencies already leverage RegScale, and we look forward to helping more organizations reduce compliance burdens, enhance operational resilience, and focus on their critical missions."

RegScale's inclusion in the ICMP marks a significant step forward in supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community with advanced tools to drive efficiency and security. The platform continues to be a trusted partner for government agencies navigating the complex world of compliance in national security environments.

Key Benefits of RegScale's Platform in the ICMP:

Access for 18 Intelligence Agencies: RegScale's listing in the ICMP enables seamless adoption of its platform across U.S. intelligence agencies.

Classified and Unclassified Support: RegScale is uniquely designed for both on-premises, air-gapped, and cloud-based deployments, including the Secret Region, to meet the stringent requirements of national security environments.

Streamlined Compliance and Risk Reduction: By automating compliance processes, RegScale allows agencies to significantly reduce time to certification, align with evolving regulatory requirements, and strengthen cybersecurity postures.

Additionally, following obtaining its FedRAMP High In-Process in less than three months, RegScale is now obtaining its DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization, one of the highest achievements for a cybersecurity technology company supporting the DoD.

For more information about RegScale and its solutions, visit: https://regscale.com/blog/regscale-joins-aws-icmp-marketplace/

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables positive GRC outcomes by bridging security, risk, and compliance. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale to cut costs, achieve rapid certifications, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant with less time and paperwork. Customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit prep efforts — not to mention FedRAMP High In Process certification completed in half the cost and 3x faster than the industry average. For more information, visit www.regscale.com.

