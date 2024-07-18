RegScale Pursuing Highest Security Standards, Achieves FedRAMP® High In Process Designation Leveraging its Own Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform

RegScale CCM platform allows government agencies to achieve continuous ATO and for cloud service providers to reduce cost and time in achieving their FedRAMP® certification.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale, the Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform, today announced it has achieved the FedRAMP High with "In Process" designation. By utilizing its powerful CCM platform, RegScale generated and submitted the FedRAMP High package 3x faster than the average 18-36 months and did so at 50% less cost. Earlier this year, RegScale announced it had achieved SOC 2 Type II Certification using its CCM platform, reducing preparation time by 94%.

"By leveraging our technology, we've achieved what was previously thought unattainable for a Series A startup like ours – FedRAMP authorization without the hefty price tag," stated Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "Accomplishing an In-Progress FedRAMP High designation exemplifies the power of continuous controls monitoring and positions us as a model for other cloud service providers aiming to expand into the U.S. Federal market. We're proving that compliance can be efficient, faster, approachable, and cost-effective."

Achieving FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) is a comprehensive and demanding process that can take between 18 months and upwards of 3 years. It requires meticulous planning, implementation, and continuous monitoring to meet FedRAMP's challenging security standards. RegScale tackled the FedRAMP ATO process head-on using its own CCM platform, which assisted in organizing and simplifying the cumbersome tasks of writing compliance packages and gathering evidence.

Utilizing its platform, RegScale completed its initial submission three times faster and saved 50% of the average cost of generating a FedRAMP High package. Unlike legacy Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, RegScale streamlines the lengthy and costly process through automation, AI-enabled compliance features, and OSCAL-native machine-to-machine communication (compliance as code). RegScale automates away the corrosion in manual compliance processes and reduces human errors, ultimately enabling a rapid, initial FedRAMP High package submission.

Howerton added, "With RegScale CCM, organizations can confidently accelerate their compliance journey, making it an easy choice for those seeking to streamline the complexities and overcome the challenges of achieving FedRAMP certification."

To learn more about RegScale CCM, please visit https://regscale.com/.

