RegScale Releases "Continuous Controls Monitoring GRC in 2030: A CISO Survival Guide" White Paper

A Must-Read for CISOs Facing Future Challenges in Governance, Risk, and Compliance

TYSONS, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale , the Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform, today released an essential new white paper, "Continuous Controls Monitoring GRC in 2030: A CISO Survival Guide." This comprehensive guide is designed to help Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with a focus on the critical role of Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM).

GRC is at a turning point for disruption. CISOs face a number of issues that were once mere annoyances or inefficiencies but now pose an impending crisis for organizations. This comprehensive white paper is a must-read guide for CISOs, offering insights to pinpoint near-future pain points and educate and upskill teams by leveraging a CCM solution.

Key Issues Addressed:

Sprawl: With the rise of digital transformation, CISOs are managing a growing portfolio of applications that exist outside traditional environments, increasing complexity and compliance burdens. Lack of Boundaries: Today's cloud-native world disperses data across multiple networks, accessed from various devices by a wide range of users, making it necessary to integrate, monitor, and report on these data sources in real-time. Decays Over Time: Traditional GRC tools and paperwork become outdated quickly. The white paper discusses how CCM can provide continuous, real-time visibility, ensuring compliance and mitigating risks effectively.

CCM involves the ongoing assessment and surveillance of internal controls to ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and maintain operational effectiveness. By leveraging automation, data analytics, and risk-based monitoring techniques, CCM provides real-time visibility into the effectiveness of internal controls, enabling proactive management and swift corrective actions.

"As the technological landscape evolves towards 2030, organizations will face significant advancements in cloud technology, AI, and regulatory requirements," stated Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "This white paper not only outlines the steps CISOs and their teams need to take to ensure security and survivability in this new era but also provides insights into the benefits CCM solutions, like RegScale, bring to an organization."

To learn more, please read RegScale's latest blog and download "Continuous Controls Monitoring GRC in 2030: A CISO Survival Guide."

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables positive GRC outcomes. Using RegScale, organizations overcome speed, timeliness, and cost-effectiveness limitations in legacy GRC tools by bridging security, risk, and compliance through controls. Its CCM automation engines and AI tools operate independently but are tightly coupled, lowering program costs and eliminating the corrosion that grinds current GRC programs to a halt. Improve ROI of existing tools, achieve rapid certifications, anticipate threats via proactive risk management, automate evidence collection, integrate compliance into DevSecOps processes, and map controls faster. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the Federal government, use RegScale to enhance stakeholder trust, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant. RegScale customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts. To learn more, please visit www.regscale.com .

Media:

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

513.633.0897

[email protected]

SOURCE RegScale