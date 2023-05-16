RegScale Selected as SC Media 2023 Excellence Award Finalist in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution Category

Real-Time GRC Software Leader Nominated in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution Category

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale , a real-time Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) software company, today announced that its platform had been selected as a 2023 finalist for the prestigious SC Media Excellence Award in the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution category . Solutions honored in this category help companies in healthcare, retail, technology, financial services, government, and other highly regulated markets comply with specific regulatory requirements. Additionally, these solutions help customers meet mandates noted in such legislation as HIPAA, SOX, GLBA, FISMA, or in guidelines noted by standards bodies, including the FFIEC and the PCI Security Standards Council.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution," stated Anil Karmel, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "Since inception, we have worked tirelessly to bring the promise of Regulatory Operations (#RegOps) to organizations worldwide. With our automated, real-time compliance platform, companies have the ability to start and stay compliant with their growing regulatory obligations, helping them to regain control and minimize risks such as audit failure, fines and reputational loss."

RegScale frees organizations from manual, paper-based processes through its continuous compliance automation software. Its API-centric software integrates with existing security and compliance platforms to dynamically manage the security control state, shifting compliance left to deliver audit-ready documentation on demand in the world's first real-time GRC platform.

"From the very beginning, RegScale has been more than building software: it's leading a movement to reimagine compliance and bring it into the modern era," said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CTO of RegScale. "Our R&D team purpose-built RegScale to digitize, automate, transform, and scale compliance. As we continue to bring new features and functionality to the platform, it will help organizations to achieve even more reductions in risk, cost, and time."

The SC Awards are among the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious and competitive honors. For 26 years, the SC Awards have recognized the solutions, organizations, and people that are innovatively advancing the practice of information security. Entries for the SC Awards are judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

2023 SC Award winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023. To learn more about RegScale, please visit www.regscale.com . To join RegScale's mission of leading the Regulatory Operations (#RegOps) movement , please visit regscale.com/careers to see open positions.

About RegScale

RegScale frees organizations from (digital) paper via its continuous compliance automation software. Our API-centric software platform integrates with your existing security and compliance platforms to dynamically manage the security control state, shifting compliance left to deliver audit-ready documentation on demand in the world's first real-time Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform. Heavily Regulated Organizations such as the U.S. Navy, Department of Energy, and Fortune 500 Financial Institutions use RegScale to start and stay compliant with their ongoing regulatory obligations. For more information, visit https://www.regscale.com/ .

