RegScale Unveils 6.0, Supercharges Operational Efficiency for Cyber GRC

RegScale's near real-time, highly scalable platform offers greater assurance for security, risk, and compliance.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale , a leader in GRC and Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced the release of RegScale 6.0, a transformational leap forward in security, risk, and compliance management. The enhanced platform boosts operational efficiency, simplifies risk management, and reduces both cost and staff burden through compliance-trained AI and extreme automation.

RegScale 6.0

RegScale 6.0 reinforces the company's mission to streamline GRC outcomes by bridging security, risk, and compliance in one intelligent, unified platform. Built to meet the demands of today's fast-paced security and compliance environments, it boasts intelligent workflows and AI tools that can automate manual workloads, cut costs, and achieve more with fewer resources.

Key benefits of RegScale 6.0 include:

Streamline Compliance with Guided Workflows : The new Wayfinder provides step-by-step guidance to help users navigate complex compliance tasks faster and more accurately.

: The new Wayfinder provides step-by-step guidance to help users navigate complex compliance tasks faster and more accurately. 10x Your Staff with AI : RegScale 6.0's AI-powered RegML translates obscure control language into plain English, automates the mapping of policies to controls, and drafts control statements in seconds, reducing human error and saving hundreds of hours.

: RegScale 6.0's AI-powered RegML translates obscure control language into plain English, automates the mapping of policies to controls, and drafts control statements in seconds, reducing human error and saving hundreds of hours. Automate and Integrate Across the Tech Stack : Featuring countless industry-leading integrations (including with identity providers, cloud providers, vulnerability scanners, asset managers, DevSecOps tools, ticketing systems, and more), RegScale 6.0 reduces the need for manual intervention and automatically maintains compliance documentation in real-time — regardless of which tools an organization is using.

: Featuring countless industry-leading integrations (including with identity providers, cloud providers, vulnerability scanners, asset managers, DevSecOps tools, ticketing systems, and more), RegScale 6.0 reduces the need for manual intervention and automatically maintains compliance documentation in real-time — regardless of which tools an organization is using. Simplify Risk Management with Real-Time Insights : RegScale 6.0 provides a real-time, comprehensive view of risk to simulate potential losses, helps users prioritize and mitigate risks, and simplifies and automates the Risk Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) process.

: RegScale 6.0 provides a real-time, comprehensive view of risk to simulate potential losses, helps users prioritize and mitigate risks, and simplifies and automates the Risk Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) process. Customize Dashboards for Instant Compliance Visibility: Real-time status boards, scorecards, and customizable dashboards allow users to access critical information quickly and efficiently, keeping teams on top of gaps and emerging issues before they become larger problems.

RegScale 6.0 delivers on its promise of streamlining security, risk, and compliance, allowing organizations to reduce manual effort and focus on strategy rather than paperwork. As the GRC landscape continues to evolve, RegScale's platform provides the flexibility and automation required to support these critical business functions today and in the future.

"RegScale 6.0 marks a significant advancement in our commitment to automating risk and compliance and reducing the workload for organizations managing regulatory demands," said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "The initial feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many already realizing substantial value from RegScale 6.0 with its enhanced automation and streamlined interface. With deeper integration and a more intuitive user experience, 6.0 enables teams to handle compliance and risk processes with greater efficiency, precision, and confidence."

"RegScale's 6.0 release represents a significant leap forward in governance, risk, and compliance management. The integration of RegML and AI, coupled with enhanced customization options and improved workflows, has dramatically streamlined our compliance processes," stated Montae Brockett, Deputy Chief Information Officer | Chief Information Security Officer| Department of Health Care Finance Government of the District of Columbia. "The new user experience and custom dashboards have made it easier for our team to access critical information at a glance. Features like Wayfinder and the enhanced questionnaires have simplified complex tasks, while the Automation Manager and new integrations have reduced manual workload substantially. This release isn't just an upgrade—it's a major advancement in the future of Continuous Compliance Monitoring and GRC. RegScale has proven to be an invaluable partner in modernizing our approach to regulatory compliance."

To learn more about RegScale 6.0, visit: https://regscale.com/blog/regscale-6-0-supercharges-operational-efficiency-for-cyber-grc/.

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables positive GRC outcomes by bridging security, risk, and compliance. Using the RegScale platform, organizations can avoid the slow, costly limitations of legacy GRC tools, reducing time and paperwork with extreme automation. The platform enables companies to improve the ROI of existing tools, achieve rapid certifications, anticipate threats via proactive risk management, automate evidence collection, integrate compliance into DevSecOps processes, and map controls faster.

Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale to enhance stakeholder trust, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant. Customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts — not to mention FedRAMP High In Process certification completed in half the cost and 3x faster than the industry average.

For more information, visit www.regscale.com.

Media:

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

[email protected]

513-633-0897

SOURCE RegScale