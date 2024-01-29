RegScale Utilizes its Powerful Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform to Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification

RegScale's innovative platform helps reduce preparation time by 94%, setting a new precedent in speed and efficiency.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale , the Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II certification, demonstrating the company's commitment to security, privacy, and reliability. Leveraging its powerful CCM platform, RegScale slashed the industry standard months-long process into less than a month, cutting 400 hours of manual work into less than 25 hours over a six-month period.

"We realize that compliance and risk data is very sensitive and that storing this data in a commercial platform requires organizations to have the highest levels of trust in the security of our technology," said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "We leveraged our decades of experience delivering secure solutions for the US Nuclear Weapons program to build military-grade security into our CCM platform, resulting in the most secure CCM platform in the market. SOC 2 Type II is an important milestone on our security journey, but it is just the first step. We also plan to achieve FedRAMP High certification in the months ahead."

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is a rigorous framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that sets criteria for managing and securing sensitive data. Companies reaching SOC 2 Type II reports go a step further by assessing the ongoing effectiveness and operation of these controls over an extended period, typically six months or more. Achieving SOC 2 Type II underscores RegScale's dedication to building and maintaining strong customer trust through continuous, robust security practices and compliance measures.

Using this opportunity to demonstrate the security pedigree of its CCM platform, RegScale obtained SOC 2 Type II certification with significantly less time and effort than most organizations. The company's auditors received evidence instantly in RegScale, which eliminated the "back and forth" typically experienced, decreasing manual time by 50%. With RegScale's real-time evidence of security, risk, and compliance controls, organizations are "always audit-ready" and stay continuously compliant.

RegScale overcomes speed, timeliness, and cost-effectiveness limitations in legacy GRC by bridging security, risk, and compliance through our Continuous Controls Monitoring platform. Our CCM pipelines of automation, dashboards, and AI tools deliver lower program costs, strengthen security, and minimize painful handoffs between teams. Achieve rapid certification for faster market entry, anticipate threats via proactive risk management, and automate evidence collection, access reviews, and controls mapping. Improve the Return on Investment (ROI) of existing tools by seamlessly exchanging data with our centralized CCM data lake, enabling continuous monitoring of security, risk, and compliance controls. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises – both financial institutions and other sectors – as well as the government and entities that serve them, use RegScale to enhance stakeholder trust, lower costs, adapt to evolving risks, and start and stay compliant. Our customers report a 90% faster path to compliance certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts, strengthening security programs and reducing costs.

