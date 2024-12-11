RegScale Welcomes Devon Goforth as New Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned Startup Technologist Brings Engineering Excellence and Cybersecurity Innovation to Drive RegScale's Rapid Growth

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale, a leader in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), today announced the appointment of Devon Goforth as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A distinguished technologist and engineer, Goforth brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and engineering to the company. In his new role, he will lead scaling the company's platform, advancing automation-driven compliance solutions, and enabling organizations to transform governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a strategic advantage.

Goforth brings extensive experience leading engineering teams and scaling solutions. At Google, he led the Field Engineering team responsible for integrating Mandiant's Advantage platform into Google's SecOps portfolio. Previously, he built and led the development team at Verodin, developing the industry's first security posture testing platform, taking it from seed to acquisition by FireEye (later Mandiant). He also led DARPA research initiatives, driving advancements in binary vulnerability analysis and protocol attack strategies. At RegScale, Goforth will lead the integration of these best practices into the company's compliance automation solutions, ensuring customers benefit from secure, scalable, and efficient tools tailored to their unique needs.

"As someone who's seen the challenges of GRC firsthand, I'm excited to join RegScale and help redefine what's possible for compliance automation," said Goforth. "RegScale's innovative platform shifts GRC from a reactive, resource-heavy obligation into a proactive strategy that drives value and accelerates innovation. My goal is to scale our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers while building a culture of engineering excellence. RegScale continuous controls monitoring (CCM) helps leverage automation while transforming GRC from a burden into a breakthrough for organizations worldwide."

"Devon's deep expertise and passion for innovation make him the ideal leader to take RegScale's technology to the next stage," said Travis Howerton, co-founder and CEO of RegScale. "His ability to translate complex challenges into scalable, customer-focused solutions will be instrumental as we continue our rapid growth and redefine the future of compliance."

RegScale is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate increasingly complex compliance landscapes with its automation-driven CCM platform. Supporting large enterprises, financial services, and government agencies, RegScale turns compliance from a reactive burden into a proactive strategy. Goforth's leadership will further enhance RegScale's ability to deliver scalable, secure solutions that enable organizations to reduce costs, accelerate innovation, and gain a competitive edge.

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables positive GRC outcomes by bridging security, risk, and compliance. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale to cut costs, achieve rapid certifications, adapt to evolving risks, and stay compliant with less time and paperwork. Customers report a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit prep efforts — not to mention FedRAMP High In Process certification completed in half the cost and 3x faster than the industry average. For more information, visit www.regscale.com.

