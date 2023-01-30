RegTech market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global RegTech market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Global RegTech market

Global RegTech market - Five forces

The global RegTech market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global RegTech market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global RegTech market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises).

The large enterprises segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of RegTech solutions in large enterprises will be driven by the increasing demand for complex regulatory reporting and risk management, identity management and control, compliance management, and transaction monitoring requirements. The implementation of RegTech is more profitable and efficient than the manual management of complex regulatory and compliance processes. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global RegTech market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global RegTech market.

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the RegTech market in the region. The growth of the market in North America will be driven by factors such as the extensive presence of large financial institutions. The region is home to many global investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC and JP Morgan and Co. (JP Morgan). Moreover, the BFSI sector of North America is one of the largest globally. This is estimated to offer high growth opportunities for the RegTech market in the region during the forecast period.

Global RegTech market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for identifying financial crimes within financial organizations , owing to increasing fraud, electronic crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, and insider dealing, is driving the growth of the market.

, owing to increasing fraud, electronic crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, and insider dealing, is driving the growth of the market. Financial organizations deal with a large volume of data on a daily basis.

RegTech is used for real-time fraud detection and prevention. It enables financial organizations to identify financial crimes in an automated and cost-effective manner.

RegTech uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions and provides timely alerts on any potential fraud or illegal transaction.

RegTech also provides end-users with intelligent process automation to increase the speed of routine tasks and minimize human intervention.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of AI with RegTech is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The adoption of AI improves the identification of patterns and similarities even in unrelated sets of data, which is crucial for delivering insights from these data sets.

AI can process multiple data sets, which include behavior patterns within heterogeneous data sources, such as data gathered from social media and stock market prices.

The combination of AI with RegTech is expected to help end-users with complex pattern matching across data sets and the detection of data anomalies.

Therefore, the application of AI is increasing in RegTech, which will support the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of a skilled workforce with adequate financial and technical knowledge to work on advanced technological platforms in the BFSI sector will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

with adequate financial and technical knowledge to work on advanced technological platforms in the BFSI sector will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Training the workforce on advanced technologies such as blockchain or cybersecurity can be very expensive and time-consuming.

Banks and other financial institutions are competing with technology companies to hire the best IT workforce and train them on financial regulations and compliance standards.

Therefore, talent management has been the main hindrance for the BFSI sector.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this RegTech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RegTech market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the RegTech market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the RegTech market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RegTech market vendors

RegTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 20.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Key companies profiled ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Compliance Solutions Strategies, ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., and VERMEG Ltd

