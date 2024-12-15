Regtech Market Market , 33% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regtech market market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.20 Billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.89% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered ACTICO GmbH, GB Group plc, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, and Wolters Kluwer NV Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 33%. To the growth of the global market. The Regtech Market Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The North American RegTech market is expected to experience significant growth due to the region's large and established financial sector. With the presence of major global investment banks like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, the BFSI sector in North America is one of the largest in the world. These financial institutions have extensive clienteles, creating a need for advanced regulatory technology solutions. The RegTech market in North America is poised to capitalize on this opportunity and grow substantially during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Component 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small and medium enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The RegTech market's solutions segment offers businesses a variety of software tools and platforms designed to tackle specific regulatory compliance challenges. These solutions aim to simplify and automate compliance processes, enhance risk management, and ensure adherence to regulatory standards. Key solution areas within the global RegTech market include: 1. Risk and compliance management solutions: These solutions facilitate managing and mitigating risks by offering functionalities like risk assessment, policy management, compliance monitoring, and reporting. They enable businesses to proactively identify and address potential compliance issues. 2. Regulatory reporting solutions: These solutions automate the process of generating and submitting regulatory reports to regulatory bodies. They consolidate data from multiple sources, apply regulatory rules, and facilitate data validation and submission for accurate and timely reporting. 3. Identity verification and KYC solutions: These solutions help businesses verify the identities of individuals or entities to meet KYC requirements. They leverage technologies like biometrics, document verification, and data analytics for identity verification, risk assessment, and AML regulation compliance. 4. Transaction monitoring solutions: These solutions employ advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to detect suspicious activities, potential fraud, or money laundering. They analyze transactional data, identify patterns, and generate alerts for further investigation and compliance reporting. 5. Data governance and privacy solutions: These solutions assist organizations in managing and safeguarding sensitive data in compliance with data protection and privacy regulations. They offer tools for data classification, access controls, consent management, data retention, and data breach prevention to ensure compliance with relevant data privacy laws. The RegTech solutions segment continues to advance as new regulatory challenges arise, and businesses seek innovative technologies to tackle compliance needs efficiently. The increasing complexity of regulations and the growing number of data breaches are expected to fuel the growth of the global RegTech market throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Regtech market is a rapidly growing sector that focuses on using technology to help financial institutions and other regulated industries meet their regulatory requirements. Compliance operations are at the heart of this market, with artificial intelligence, big data analytics, machine learning, and blockchain being some of the cutting-edge technologies driving innovation. Financial regulation areas such as anti-money laundering and fraud are major applications for Regtech solutions. The banking industry, healthcare, and other sectors face significant payment fraud risks, and Regtech startups are providing software maintenance and expertise to help mitigate these risks. With the digitization of financial services, the responsibilities of financial institutions continue to evolve, and Regtech is playing an increasingly important role. Extension funding rounds and investment in Regtech startups are on the rise, demonstrating the potential for significant growth in this market.

Market Overview

Regtech Market: Transforming Compliance Operations with Advanced Technologies The Regtech market is revolutionizing regulatory requirements in various industries by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Blockchain technology. These cutting-edge technologies enable organizations to streamline compliance processes, mitigate financial crime risks, and ensure data security. Regtech solutions are not limited to the banking industry but also extend to healthcare and other regulated sectors. They help large enterprises manage risk, prevent fraudulent transactions, and ensure financial inclusion. Deployment types range from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, with the cloud segment gaining popularity due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Regtech startups, such as Dot Compliance, are leading product innovation in this space, attracting investment from backers like Vertex Ventures. The regulatory landscape is ever-changing, and these organizations help businesses adapt by providing digitization, software maintenance, and expertise. Data security is paramount in regulatory compliance, with personal information protection a major concern. Regtech solutions ensure data quality, standardization, and adherence to security standards. The widespread adoption of Regtech is driven by the need to reduce operational burdens, minimize risks, and ensure regulatory compliance in a digitally transforming world. However, the implementation of Regtech comes with challenges, including the need for legislation, data gathering, and reporting formats. Large corporations must navigate these complex regulatory changes while managing their responsibilities to monetary authorities and maintaining trust with their customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

