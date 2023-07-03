RegTech Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.18% from 2022 to 2027 | The integration of AI with RegTech is the primary trend shaping the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RegTech market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,673.74 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by component (Solutions and Services), end-user (Large enterprises, Small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The solutions segment of the global RegTech market contains a broad range of software tools, platforms, and solutions that are designed to manage specific regulatory compliance challenges faced by enterprises. Moreover, these solutions strive to streamline and automate compliance processes, enhance risk management, and guarantee adherence to regulatory conditions. According to Technavio, the rising complexity of regulations and the rising number of data breaches are anticipated to boost the growth of the global RegTech market during the forecast period. Download a sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RegTech Market

Vendors : 15+, Including ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Component (Solutions and Services), end-user (Large enterprises, Small, and medium enterprises), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the RegTech Market, request a sample report

RegTech Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

RegTech Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The growing demand for identifying financial crimes is one of the significant factors driving the RegTech Market growth. Generally, financial organizations deal with a massive volume of data on a day-to-day basis and manually examining the data to detect potential fraud will be very time-consuming. To overcome these challenges, RegTech is increasingly used for real-time fraud detection and prevention capabilities. It allows financial organizations to recognize financial crimes in an automated and cost-effective manner. RegTech uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions and provides timely warnings for potential fraud or illegal transactions. Also, RegTech provides end-users with intelligent process automation to increase the speed of daily tasks and reduce human intervention to minimize possible errors, which creates a fast, safe, and vigilant financial value chain without the risk of financial crimes. Prominent vendors have developed different RegTech software to aid financial organizations analyze and detect financial crimes. Thus, the rising demand for using RegTech solutions to overcome financial crimes is anticipated to drive the growth of the global RegTech market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The integration of AI with RegTech is an emerging market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The adoption of AI across different businesses and verticals has improved the identification of patterns and resemblances. Through this, tech companies can provide a new level of insight from disparate data sets. Additionally, AI can process multiple data sets, which contain behavior patterns within heterogeneous data sources, such as data collected from social media and stock market prices. This can increasingly offer new understanding from correlations between data, which were formerly unrecognizable. In essence, AI is increasingly embraced by many organizations for different applications in RegTech. Through this, these organizations aim to deliver better RegTech solutions to their end-users, which will be a significant trend in the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The RegTech market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this RegTech Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RegTech market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the RegTech market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the RegTech market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RegTech market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The financial service application market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 54.72 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing government initiatives to digitalize the financial sector are notably driving market growth.

The IoT in banking and financial services market share is expected to increase by USD 7.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.91%. This report extensively covers IoT in banking and financial services market segmentation by component (solutions and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The disintermediation of banking services is notably driving the IoT in banking and financial services market growth.

RegTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,673.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., ComplyAdvantage, Confluence Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., Intrasoft Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., MetricStream Inc., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., SymphonyAI Sensa LLC, Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., VERMEG Ltd Legal, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global RegTech market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global RegTech market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACTICO GmbH

Exhibit 111: ACTICO GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 112: ACTICO GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ACTICO GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Acuant Inc.

Exhibit 114: Acuant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Acuant Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Acuant Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Ascent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 117: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 ComplyAdvantage

Exhibit 120: ComplyAdvantage - Overview



Exhibit 121: ComplyAdvantage - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ComplyAdvantage - Key offerings

12.7 Confluence Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 123: Confluence Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Confluence Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Confluence Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hummingbird RegTech Inc.

Exhibit 130: Hummingbird RegTech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hummingbird RegTech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Hummingbird RegTech Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 138: Mitratech Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Mitratech Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Mitratech Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 141: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 RIMES Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 146: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 149: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SymphonyAI Sensa LLC

Exhibit 153: SymphonyAI Sensa LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: SymphonyAI Sensa LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SymphonyAI Sensa LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 156: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 160: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio