RegTech Market: USD 11.68 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, 32% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The threat of rivalry has decreased due to factors such as high growth rate, moderate exit barriers, and moderate fixed costs decrease. However, the entry of new players is restricted by high government regulations and moderate product differentiations. Therefore, the overall threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on the frequent introduction of new products and services to compete in the market. The global RegTech market is moderately competitive due to the presence of high fragmentation and high growth rate. Vendors are focusing on extensive product innovation and development owing to factors such as the need to comply with evolving regulations in the global financial sector. This is expected to increase competition in the market. Vendors compete on factors such as service quality, reliability, and innovation. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, and Compliance Solutions Strategies.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The RegTech market has been segmented by end-user into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of RegTech solutions in enterprises is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for complex regulatory reporting and risk management, identity management and control, compliance management, and transaction monitoring requirements.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the extensive presence of large financial institutions. The US is a key country for the RegTech market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The growing demand for identifying financial crimes within financial organizations, due to increasing fraud, electronic crimes, money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, and insider dealing, is driving the growth of the market. RegTech is used for real-time fraud detection and prevention capabilities. It uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions.

The integration of AI with RegTech is a trend in the market. The combination of AI with RegTech helps end-users with complex pattern matching across data sets and detection of data anomalies. It also provides enhanced fraud identification and prediction. Therefore, AI is increasingly being used with RegTech to provide better solutions to end-users.

Technavio provides crucial drivers and trends that will impact the growth of the market. View our Sample Report

Similar Reports

Product Information Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RegTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACTICO GmbH, Acuant Inc., Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Compliance Solutions Strategies, ComplyAdvantage, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hummingbird RegTech Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., and VERMEG Ltd Legal Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACTICO GmbH

Exhibit 89: ACTICO GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: ACTICO GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ACTICO GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Acuant Inc.

Exhibit 92: Acuant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Acuant Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Acuant Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Ascent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 95: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Ascent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 102: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 106: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 RIMES Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 111: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: RIMES Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 114: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 118: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 122: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Trulioo Information Services Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio