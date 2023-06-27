Regulating Language Models in the EU: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding Society

BERLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The discussions surrounding the regulation of Language Models (LLMs) in the European Union (EU) have gained momentum since Italy's temporary ban and subsequent reintroduction of ChatGPT. Over the past few months, there have been lively debates, both online and offline, involving EU officials and Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI.

The Future of Artificial Intelligence in the EU: Impacts and Risks Across Industries

The most recent public declaration came at the end of May 2023 when Altman expressed concerns to Time magazine about OpenAI's potential departure from Europe due to the ongoing negotiations surrounding the new AI Act between the EU Council and Parliament.

However, in early June 2023, Altman held a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a series of high-level discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A significant development occurred on May 8, 2023, when an internal document, now classified as public, presented the results of a Europol Innovation Lab Workshop. The document highlighted the potential abuse of LLMs such as ChatGPT by criminals in various areas of crime, including fraud, social engineering, disinformation and propaganda, cybercrime, and child sexual abuse, particularly online grooming of children. The workshop revealed that ChatGPT's ability to generate highly authentic texts based on user prompts enables the rapid and scalable creation of criminal content. Moreover, even individuals with limited technical knowledge can utilize these models to generate malicious codes for cyberattacks.

These findings raise legitimate concerns, suggesting that robust regulation of LLMs, including ChatGPT, may be necessary in the European Union to combat cybercrime, social engineering, and child abuse, among other criminal activities. The EU is determined to take proactive measures to safeguard society from such threats.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge the positive role that LLMs can play in assisting law enforcement agencies. The internal document also highlights the potential benefits of LLMs, such as supporting officers in investigating unfamiliar crime areas, facilitating open-source research and intelligence

The research on the Future of AI in the European Union was conducted by TechBehemoths between May 12 - June 10, 2023. The full article is available on techbehemoths.com/blog/future-ai-european-union.    

TechBehemoths is the platform that connects projects with IT service providers globally. It is created in Germany and lists 45,000+ reputable IT service providers from 140 countries, that cover 500+ services, from logo design to complex AI and enterprise projects.

