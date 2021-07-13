Regulatory Affairs Expert Ana Sousa Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Senior Vice President

"Ana's extensive regulatory experience will empower Aspen, both commercially and scientifically, as we prepare to enter the clinic and move through the FDA approval process," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, Aspen Neuroscience president and chief executive officer. "As a regulatory strategist, Ana combines large company experience with the agility of a small biotech mindset, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team."

"I am excited to join Aspen, a leader in autologous stem cell research and development, at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Ms. Sousa. "Aspen's platform and scientific rigor has the potential to make a tremendous impact on the trajectory of diseases of unmet medical need, such as Parkinson's, among others. It is an honor to join a world-class team focused on this mission."

With more than 20 years of experience in global development and regulatory affairs combined, Ana brings a depth of expertise to her role at Aspen. She previously led Global Regulatory Affairs and Quality for Principia Biopharma, focusing on bringing transformative therapies to patients with serious immune-mediated diseases by changing the way small molecules are developed. As a member of the leadership team, she was instrumental in developing the regulatory and corporate strategy, resulting in one of the most successful IPOs in 2018 with the subsequent acquisition of the company by Sanofi in 2020. Prior to Principia she held positions of increased leadership with Immune Design, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and Genentech-Roche.

Ana received her undergraduate degree at Pace University, Lubin School of Business, and her Master of Science in Jurisprudence (MSJ) degree with a concentration in Health Law and Intellectual Property at The Seton Hall University School of Law.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized (autologous) cell therapies. The company is developing induced-pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to address diseases with high unmet medical need, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for both sporadic and genetic forms of Parkinson's disease (PD) and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit http://www.aspenneuroscience.com

