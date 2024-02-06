Regulatory and Compliance Leaders to Gather at the 2024 Fair Lending Forum Hosted by Asurity® Technologies' RiskExec®

Asurity

06 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software and advisory services is excited to announce the 2024 Fair Lending Forum, taking place April 29 - May 2, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.

Designed for lenders, compliance professionals, government regulators and others, the event will feature influential industry experts and thought leaders, presenting a diverse set of distinguished speakers including:

  • Robert Broeksmit, President and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)
  • Lindsey Johnson, President and CEO, Consumer Bankers Association (CBA)
  • Grovetta Gardineer, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Bank Supervision Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
  • Stephen Hicks, SVP and Global Risk Executive, Bank of America
  • Andrea Mitchell, Managing Partner, Mitchell Sandler, LLC

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec, said, "As we navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the Fair Lending Forum provides a venue for open dialogue, strategic discussion, and connection. It's a unique chance for industry professionals to gain valuable insights into the current state and potential future of regulatory compliance that can inform their practices." 

With discussions around the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), Home Disclosure Mortgage Act (HMDA), Small Business Lending (SBL), Redlining, Loan Servicing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more, the Fair Lending Forum serves as a platform for practitioners to be informed on current and potential future regulations, discuss the latest topics in compliance, and provide invaluable networking opportunities.

Grace Brasington, who routinely advises consumer lenders on compliance and risk management matters and leads Asurity's newly launched advisory business, Asurity Advisors, remarked, "The Fair Lending Forum serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to come together and address the pressing issues. It is an opportunity to drive positive change, foster collaboration, and shape the future."

For more information and to register for the 2024 Fair Lending Forum, visit www.fairlendingforum.com or email [email protected].

About Asurity Technologies® LLC

Asurity Technologies, LLC (Asurity.com) delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Asurity Advisors, helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies; RiskExec®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; Propel™, a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; and RegCheck®, a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit www.asurity.com.

Media Contact:
Era Williams
Director of Marketing
Asurity Technologies
(214) 257-1763
[email protected]

SOURCE Asurity

RegCheck® by Asurity® Announces Integration with MeridianLink to Enable Enhanced Mortgage Origination Compliance

Accomplished Compliance Risk Management Leader Jennifer Creger joins Asurity Technologies as Director of Advisory

