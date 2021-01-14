Regulatory and Compliance Services Now Available to Community and Midsize Banks through Risk Management Solutions Group

RMSG offers a full suite of customized risk management services, with areas of focus in enterprise, operations, compliance, models, and financial crimes. The firm is led by CEO Matt Ondus, who has more than 30 years' experience in consumer protection law and banking regulation, and has extensive knowledge of risk management programs. His specific areas of expertise include assisting in meeting the regulatory expectations of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Trade Commission, and the Federal Reserve Board.

"Managing and mitigating risk is critical for financial institutions, but not every bank has the expertise, time, or resources internally to oversee this part of the business," said Ondus. "We believe all banks should have access to an experienced partner they can trust, and we're looking forward to launching RMSG to help community banks across the country remain compliant in today's changing regulatory environment."

Ondus is joined by a talented team of former federal regulatory and private-sector advisors with decades of experience, including Managing Director Brett Schimanski, a certified Regulatory Compliance Manager with over 25 years of management experience in the bank and regulatory space. Two senior-level executives with Fund-Ex Solutions Group, a non-bank SBA Preferred Lender, will serve as advisors: CEO Mark Schmidt and Chief Regulatory Relations Officer Gale Simons-Poole. Both have worked for the FDIC for 33 years and 25 years respectively and offer extensive experience in advising banks and financial institutions.

RMSG is a subsidiary of Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), the source of the most innovative financial solutions available on the market today and the creator of the largest community bank network in the country. Since 2001, BHG has formed strategic partnerships with nearly 1,200 community banks through the BHG Bank Network to help them diversify their loan portfolios and strengthen their bottom lines. Now, through RMSG, banks can supplement their efforts in risk and regulation.

"Our experience working with community banks is unmatched in the industry. Having established the nation's largest community bank network, we intimately understand the role that regulation and compliance play in their institutions," said Al Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. "Big banks aren't the only ones that should have access to top-tier support and expertise, and a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work when it comes to risk management. We look forward to helping midsize and community banks effectively manage their risk and regulation so they can spend more time focused on serving their communities."

To learn more about RMSG visit www.riskmsg.com.

About Risk Management Solutions Group

Risk Management Solutions Group (RMSG) is the premier risk and regulatory management partner for community and midsize banks. We deliver custom-tailored solutions at an accessible price to create real value and help banks drive business results. When it comes to the financial regulatory landscape, we help our clients mitigate risk and respond to change before it happens. To learn more about RMSG, visit www.riskmsg.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

BHG is transforming the financial industry; leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only the number one source for professional loans, but the creator of the largest community bank network in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $7 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. Building on nearly two decades of innovation, BHG and its family of brands now offer a full suite of financial solutions that span business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans, credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing with a focus in patient lending.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running, and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To learn more about BHG's financial solutions, visit bankershealthcaregroup.com, and for more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

