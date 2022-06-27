Regulatory licensing software company, Thentia, announces opening of new regional office in Oklahoma City to support growing platform adoption across central U.S. markets

Thentia has seen a significant expansion in its U.S. client portfolio in 2021 and 2022, particularly in Oklahoma and other central U.S. states. CEO Julian Cardarelli says the company saw a new opportunity to capitalize on this growth and chose to seize it.

"We are excited to continue investing in our team to support our growing customer base in the central U.S.," Cardarelli says. "It is clear more regulatory agencies are putting their trust in Thentia, so we are ecstatic to have the opportunity to follow through on that promise and establish a local presence."

The new office will be located in Leadership Square, in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, and led by Bonnie Campo, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Thentia. With a background at the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), Campo will bring front-line regulatory experience and a wide range of statewide connections to the office as General Manager.

According to Cardarelli, Campo stood out as the perfect candidate to take on this massive new opportunity.

"Bonnie's level of government experience and expertise is unmatched in Oklahoma, and she has personally watched many agencies successfully migrate their licensing systems to Thentia Cloud," Cardarelli says. "In short, there was no better person for the job."

After cutting costs and streamlining licensing processes for agencies like the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Board of Chiropractic Examiners (OBCE), Oklahoma State Board of Osteopathic Examiners (OSBOE) and the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission (OREC), among others, the company has only further expanded its presence in Oklahoma and nearby states. The new office represents a major step forward in Thentia's endeavor to become the state-supported software vendor across all 50 states.

Brent Kisling, Executive Director at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Workforce Development, says Thentia's physical presence will be a welcome continuation of the pattern of success the company has established in the state.

"Thentia's track record in Oklahoma speaks for itself," Kisling says. "Having a new home in Oklahoma City will only make it easier for the company to implement its modern, elegant software solution in government offices across the state."

The new office will also contain Thentia's dedicated Oklahoma project team, including two new hires: Shauna Cole, Program Manager for Oklahoma, and Stephanie Wood, Project Manager for Oklahoma, who will oversee project implementations throughout the state. Office General Manager Campo says Thentia will continue hiring personnel to fill roles that will allow the company to serve its Oklahoma clients more effectively.

"We have now set a precedent for working with government agencies in Oklahoma," Campo says. "We've seen what works and what doesn't, and with this knowledge, we can strategize to ensure Thentia Cloud works as effectively as possible for countless government agencies in the area."

Thentia will be holding an office opening reception during the second week of August – official date still to be confirmed – to celebrate this milestone in the company's relationship with the state of Oklahoma. All clients as well as other state agencies will be invited to come and celebrate the start of what will be a long and fruitful public-private partnership. More details will be shared with Oklahoma clients and stakeholders in the coming days and weeks.

