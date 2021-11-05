Regulatory Support Accelerates Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are becoming increasingly open minded in regards to using cryptocurrencies for official operations. After several months of complicated market conditions for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other digital assets are rising in value once again. Generally, the acceptance of digital currencies as a payment or as an investment opportunity is becoming more common around the world. For example, according to data published by Blockdata, most major banks have invested in crypto and blockchain-related companies in 2021. Out of the top 100 banks by assets under management, 55 have invested in cryptocurrency and/or blockchain-related companies, either directly or through subsidiaries. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Earlier in September, Mastercard announced that it had agreed to acquire the blockchain analytics start-up CipherTrace, in the latest sign of how major companies are warming to the technology. "Digital assets have the potential to reimagine commerce, from everyday acts like paying and getting paid to transforming economies, making them more inclusive and efficient," said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard. "With the rapid growth of the digital asset ecosystem comes the need to ensure it is trusted and safe. Our aim is to build upon the complementary capabilities of Mastercard and CipherTrace to do just this." Overall, the global blockchain market is expected to grow by USD 15.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 69.3% according to Market Research Engine.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) announced earlier this week breaking news that, "it has won a purchase order (the "Order") from Code Chain New Continent Limited ("Code Chain" or "CCNC") (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, for cryptocurrency mining machines.

Pursuant to the Order agreement, AGMH is expected to deliver 10,000 units of 100 TH/S KOI mining machines worth US$65 million in the second half of 2022. This agreement also provides Code Chain with an option to purchase 10,000 additional mining machines.

Mr. Chenjun Li, Co-Chief Executive Officer of AGMH, commented: 'We are very pleased with this collaboration with Code Chain, and we believe it is a fantastic step forward for both parties. This Order signifies that the quality of our mining equipment is recognized in the industry. This will further strengthen our ability to serve a broad and growing client base. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our expertise, technology, and talent to explore business opportunities while helping our clients to innovate and thrive in the evolving cryptocurrency market.'

Mr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Code Chain, said, 'Our team is excited to partner with AGMH. The collaboration will provide us with a long-term and stable supply of mining equipment, marking a major milestone in our continued mining expansions.'"

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported back in September DMG Blockchain, a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, will become the first North American Bitcoin miner, excluding Marathon, to join Marathon's mining pool, MaraPool. On Monday September 13, 2021, DMG Blockchain will begin pointing 100% of its hash rate towards MaraPool, as the pool opens to additional Bitcoin mining companies. MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is focused on reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining through carbon neutral mining. The pool, which is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S., provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG. "After experiencing difficulties with mining pools outside the U.S., we decided to launch our own pool that would reflect the values and needs of enterprising North American Bitcoin miners," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO. "After many months of testing, we have now opened the pool to other Bitcoin miners that share our beliefs and our desire to improve miners' processes. DMG Blockchain has long been an innovator in this regard, having worked closely with us on this initiative, and we are pleased to welcome them to MaraPool."

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) announced earlier this week that it is ready to process Mastercard Bitcoin payments immediately. Merchants utilizing OLB's OmniSoft business management platform and the company's SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform can activate Mastercard cryptocurrency transaction processing at any time. "The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business," said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for the OLB Group. "We have enabled crypto commerce throughout our OmniSoft and SecurePay portfolio which enables merchants to offer a broad choice of payment options that match customer's expectations." The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program. OLB's platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI across all merchant platforms. The gateway provides traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services such as Apple Pay® and Google Pay®, and crypto commerce functions including conversion to fiat currencies, as well as end-to-end cryptocurrency transactions.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) and Digihost Technology Inc. announced earlier in July that the Companies have entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Digihost will provide certain premises (the "Premises") to Bit Digital for the operation of a 100 MW Bitcoin mining system (the "Miners") to be delivered by Bit Digital for a term of two years. This expanded collaboration between Digihost and Bit Digital is expected to facilitate an additional increase in hashrate of approximately 2 EH between the companies, and a total increase in hashrate between the two companies of approximately 2.4 EH including the initial collaboration agreement that was previously announced on June 10, 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) announced this week monthly BTC production and operations updates for October 2021, including an increase in estimated self-mining hash rate capacity for 2022, updates to the status of miner shipments and deployment, and updates on the 400 megawatts ("MW") infrastructure expansion at the Company's Whinstone facility ("Whinstone"). In October 2021, Riot produced 464 BTC, an increase of approximately 433% over its October 2020 production of 87 BTC. Year to date through October 2021, the Company produced a total of 2,921 BTC, an increase of approximately 257% over its BTC production during the same 2020 period of 818 BTC. As of October 31, 2021, Riot held approximately 3,995 BTC, all produced by the Company's self-mining operations.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For agm group holdings inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com