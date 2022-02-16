Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) Therapies Market - Future Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis and Revenue Forecast Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Funding Analysis, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research report, the global regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market is expected to reach US$ 1,138.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 52.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Currently, no approved marketed product is available in the global market for Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies, and the first product in the market is expected to get launched in 2024-2025.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1200

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are a specialized subset of immune cells that can suppress the immune response and help maintain homeostasis and self-tolerance. Many preclinical studies have shown that Tregs can inhibit T cell proliferation cytokine production and play an essential role in controlling autoimmune responses. The growth of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market can be attributed to various factors, such as the high prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness among people about healthcare & wellness, the emergence of new techniques such as next-generation T-cells immunotherapy, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D investments to innovate adoptive Treg therapies.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged researchers to invest more in decoding the innovative applications of T-cell therapies in viral infection research. For instance, in December 2020, Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) launched new all-in-one kits for the efficient stimulation and functional analysis of SARS-CoV-2‒reactive T cells. Developed for rapid detection in PBMC samples after stimulation with the SARS-CoV-2 PepTivator Peptide Pools released earlier this year, the kits represent decades worth of experience in developing solutions for virus-specific T cell research. Hence, the increasing R&D activities are projected to offer new opportunities for the growth of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market in the next few years.

However, the complex manufacturing of regulatory T-cell immunotherapies, the high cost of Treg therapies, and the few side effects of these therapies are anticipated to hamper the market adoption over the forecast years.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2025-2030) due to the government's increasing research funding and investments, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the fast adoption of advanced drug development and therapy techniques in this region.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-regulatory-t-cell--tregs-therapies-market/1200

Major market players operating in the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market include Abata Therapeutics (US), Cellenkos Inc (US), Coya Therapeutics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Caladrius Biosciences (US), Sonoma Biotherapeutics (US), Nektar Therapeutics (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), REGiMMUNE (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), TeraImmune (US), TRACT Therapeutics (US), VT Bio (South Korea), Amgen (US), Sangamo Therapeutics (TxCell) (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), PolTREG S.A.. (Poland), Parvus Therapeutics (Canada), ILTOO Pharma (France), Philogen S.p.A. (Italy), Celgene (US), AHEAD THERAPEUTICS S.L. (Spain) among others.

Key developments in the market:

In July 2021 , the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Coya Therapeutics's ALS001, an autologous, expanded Treg cell therapy in development to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

, the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Coya Therapeutics's ALS001, an autologous, expanded Treg cell therapy in development to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In February 2021 , Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (US) merged with Nicoya Health, Inc. It raised $10 million in Series A financing from institutional and accredited investors to advance the pipeline of regulatory T cell therapeutics optimized for neurodegeneration and autoimmune diseases.

, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (US) merged with Nicoya Health, Inc. It raised in Series A financing from institutional and accredited investors to advance the pipeline of regulatory T cell therapeutics optimized for neurodegeneration and autoimmune diseases. In May 2021 , Nektar Therapeutics (US) announced the first publication of NKTR-358, a first-in-class composition of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate expansion and selective function of T regulatory cells, in the journal of translational autoimmunity. NKTR-358 is in the development for the treatment of a range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

, Nektar Therapeutics (US) announced the first publication of NKTR-358, a first-in-class composition of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate expansion and selective function of T regulatory cells, in the journal of translational autoimmunity. NKTR-358 is in the development for the treatment of a range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. In November 2020 , the U.S FDA approved TRACT Therapeutics's investigational drug candidate, TRK-001, for its potential to reduce organ rejection following solid organ transplantation.

Market Segments

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Target Indication, 2025-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Crohn Disease

Bipolar Disorder

Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

COVID 19

Diabetes Mellitus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Alzheimer Disease

Graft Vs Host Disease

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Products, 2025-2030 (Valu US$ Mn)

Tregs

Interleukin 2

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecules

Other Products

Global Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Region, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies Market, by Country, 2025-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive clinical trial/pipeline analysis of the prospects for the global regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market

To receive an industry overview and future product launch trends of the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market

To analyze the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market drivers and challenges

To get information on the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the regulatory T-cells (Tregs) therapies market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1200

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapies Market

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

Global CD Targeted Cell Therapy Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Asia: +91 79 72967118

Tel : +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.