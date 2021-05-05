Regulus Global Awarded Medical Tailored Logistics Support Contract Worth $516 Million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) awarded Regulus Global a shared $516,953,713 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for its Foreign Military Sales Medical and Surgical Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) program. The contract supports DoD and foreign military services worldwide with specialized and commercial medical equipment, meeting stringent product requirements and detailed fulfillment schedules.

"Regulus Global is honored to receive the DLS' first-generation FMS TLS prime vendor program award to provide global medical support, disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance to U.S. and foreign military services," said Chief Executive Officer Will Somerindyke. "We stand mission ready, poised to execute as a global capabilities enabler for medical needs worldwide."

The FMS Medical and Surgical TLS contracts are one-year base contracts with four one-year option periods. The contract will provide medical surge ordering capabilities for brand name and generic commercial off the shelf (COTS) medical and surgical products throughout the world.

Regulus Global supports emergent medical and humanitarian needs locally and worldwide – designing, building and delivering modular scalable mobile hospital units to allied countries in Africa, Asia and Central America. Most recently, Regulus delivered a mobile hospital package to Mexico that included a full capacity operating room, trauma, radiology, laboratory and oxygen generator able to support hundreds of COVID-19 patients. Additionally, Regulus supplied the Bahamas with hurricane preparedness equipment, to support patients during the pandemic. With equipment designed and manufactured in Virginia Beach, Va., Regulus offers the most updated, comprehensive medical equipment and deployment capabilities, providing support for communities responding to natural disasters, pandemic response, and supplemental health needs farther from urban medical resources.

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capabilities in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries. By understanding the mission, Regulus provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Mexico City and Torreón Coahuila, Mexico and São Paulo, Brazil, and has operated in more than 70 countries worldwide.

