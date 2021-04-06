Regulus Global Earns Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Award for Local COVID-19 Support

"Understanding the urgent medical needs of our local community, Regulus tapped into our global capabilities and experience to support Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth of Virginia, when it was needed most," said Chief Executive Officer Will Somerindyke. "We thank the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce for recognizing Regulus Global among the small businesses who demonstrated business resiliency during these challenging times."

Regulus Global supports emergent medical and humanitarian needs locally and worldwide, most recently announcing the delivery of a mobile hospital unit and equipment to Mexico. In addition, Regulus supplied the Bahamas with hurricane preparedness equipment, also used to support patients during the pandemic. With equipment designed and manufactured in Virginia Beach, Va., Regulus offers the most updated, comprehensive medical equipment and deployment capabilities, providing support for communities responding to natural disasters, pandemic response, and supplemental health needs farther from urban medical resources.

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capabilities in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries. By understanding the mission, Regulus provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Mexico City and Torreón Coahuila, Mexico and São Paulo, Brazil, and has operated in more than 70 countries worldwide.

