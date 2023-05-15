Regulus Global Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Medical Executive Paul Ekoniak

Ekoniak Leads Company's Growth in Medical and Humanitarian Arenas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Global announced today the appointment of Paul Ekoniak as Director, Medical. Ekoniak will lead the company's dynamic solutions capability for global and local medical and expeditionary missions, including humanitarian needs, crisis response and preparedness.

"Paul brings first-hand experience and a deep understanding of medical missions and operational preparedness," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Burgess. "As a veteran, he thinks like our customers and knows how to meet time-critical mission requirements."

Ekoniak and the Regulus Global medical team will be available at the Special Operations Medical Association Conference, May 15-19, in Raleigh, North Carolina to meet with customers, partners and business associates.

"I am honored to be joining Regulus and highly energized to contribute toward Regulus Global's medical missions – from mobile hospitals in developing countries to equipping first responders and special operations teams," said Medical Director Paul Ekoniak. "At Regulus, our passion is truly getting to know the customer and ensuring we meet their needs not only through preparedness and logistics but also in applying our medical expertise in crisis situations."

Ekoniak brings more than two decades of experience in the military tactical and corporate medical industries. Prior to joining Regulus, Ekoniak worked as a director of programs at Elevance Health – overseeing the government business team, partner relations, operational oversight, and cross-functional integration. Prior to Elevance, Ekoniak served as the business change director at Anthem, leading implementation teams across diverse medical markets and for TQS in special projects as an integral subject matter expert, lead instructor, and client relations manager.

Additionally, Ekoniak served 11 years in the U.S. Navy conducting operations across a wide domain of austere and highly dynamic regions. As a special forces medical practitioner, he was responsible for the care, clinical treatments and health management of more than 1,200 forward deployed personnel. Ekoniak managed the procurement, inventory control and training for a deployed clinic consisting of more than 650 evolving medical supplies.

"Regulus is uniquely positioned to capitalize on past performance in driving innovation and provisioning critical medical/humanitarian material forward all while delivering a best-in-class procurement model for our clients," said Ekoniak.

About Regulus

Regulus Global provides dynamic solutions for the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries. Regulus works to understand our customers' missions and then provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses, and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development, and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mexico City, Mexico; Sao Paulo, Brazil and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

