Regulus Global Expands Operations in Colombia with American Tactical

New Partner American Tactical Increases Presence in the Region

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Global announced today that it is expanding operations through a new partner, American Tactical, to increase its presence in the Colombian region.

"American Tactical specializes in the optimal supply of quality products to special forces in Colombia and Mexico," said Diego Soler, General Manager of American Tactical. "It is a leading company in the region, with a portfolio of globally recognized tactical brands."

Regulus Global Expands its Operations in Colombia

From uniforms, protective eyewear and helmets to more sophisticated communications equipment, American Tactical has been recognized as a Colombia e-Commerce finalist for small-to-medium sized business and top provider to the Ministry of Defence.

"Regulus Global aligned with American Tactical at SHOT Show 2023 with the intent of building a unique understanding and increased presence in the Colombian region" said Ray Gonzalez, Global Manager of Business Development, Regulus Global. "We are excited to work closely with Mr. Soler and this great team."

In the last decade, Regulus Global has grown exponentially offering mission solutions in more than 80 countries globally. With military veterans, field expertise, internal compliance export control, global in-country staff, numerous certifications, licenses and contract vehicle awards, Regulus provides nimble, flexible solutions with mission experience.

About Regulus

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capability from initial requirement through delivery to sustainment. Specializing in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries, Regulus works to understand the mission and then provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses, and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development, and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mexico City, Mexico; Sao Paulo, Brazil and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

