Regulus Global Hurricane Preparedness Equipment Now Aids in COVID-19 Response for the Bahamas

In support of the U.S. Department of Defense's Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and the U.S. Embassy in Nassau, Bahamas, Regulus Global built, integrated and delivered a $3.5 million modular shelter and hygienic solution system. The modular units provide immediate shelter, kitchen and sanitary necessities for displaced citizens and/or disaster response personnel in the wake of a hurricane or natural disaster.

"In 30 days, Regulus Global designed, developed and delivered a hurricane response system to the Bahamas; and that is just one example of our team's unwavering focus on pragmatic humanitarian solutions," said Brad Stewart, director of innovation and design solutions, Regulus Global. "The real asset of the mobile, modular shelter solution sets is their multi-purpose utilization – in this case, not only for disaster preparedness but also for the Bahamas' pandemic medical response as mobile COVID treatment centers."

The Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management & Reconstruction and NEMA received the modular shelters late last year as part of the United States' support for the Bahamas reconstruction after Hurricane Dorian. Designed and manufactured in the company's Virginia Beach, Va. facility, these modular shelters were tailored to accommodate up to 400 people, including two kitchens and six shower/latrine sanitary units. The shelters can be deployed together or separately among the Bahamas' islands. The custom-made shelters provide support for natural disasters, pandemic response, and supplemental emergency mitigation needs for the Bahamian community.

"It's important to be prepared for hurricanes and natural disasters, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Stewart. "At Regulus, we're committed to supporting the U.S. and international community with scalable modular humanitarian, expeditionary and medical solutions for quick response times, in times of need."

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capability from initial requirement through delivery to sustainment. Specializing in the humanitarian, commercial medical, national security and defense industries, Regulus works to understand the mission and then provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Mexico City and Torreón Coahuila, Mexico and São Paulo, Brazil, and has operated in more than 70 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Regulus Global

Related Links

http://www.regulusglobal.com

