Regulus Global Recognized with Export Achievement Certificate from U.S. Dept of Commerce

Regulus Supports Virginia's Global Defense Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Global announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce honored the company with an Export Achievement Certificate at a ceremony held at The MacArthur Memorial Visitors Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

Regulus Global CEO Chris Burgess Receives Export Certificate from Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Department of Commerce

"The Export Achievement Certificate recognizes Regulus Global's contributions to U.S. exports around the world," said Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, U.S. Department of Commerce. "Also, notably, Regulus Global is committed to hire those who have admirably served their country, with veterans comprising 30% of its workforce. They have done a fantastic service to our community by ensuring our nation's veterans have a place to work and contribute their skills and talents."

Chief Executive Officer Chris Burgess was honored with the certificate during a ceremony recognizing companies and key partners in Virginia who serve the veteran-owned business community.

"Regulus Global is committed to supporting the Virginia Commonwealth's global defense program," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Burgess. "We're proud to employ our military veterans, collaborate with veteran-owned businesses, and provide our government and partner nations with solutions to enable their success."

About Regulus

Regulus Global, a leader in innovative design, enables capability from initial requirement through delivery to sustainment. Specializing in the humanitarian, expeditionary, national security and defense industries, Regulus works to understand the mission and then provides the requirements analysis, emerging technologies, equipment, and scalability to meet the critical needs of organizations and agencies worldwide. Transforming the end-to-end lifecycle, Regulus supports organizations, businesses, and government agencies worldwide with its systems design, development, and execution expertise. Regulus Global is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., with subsidiary offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mexico City, Mexico; Sao Paulo, Brazil and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Regulus Global

1528 Taylor Farm Rd, Ste 105

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

www.regulusglobal.com

SOURCE Regulus Global