Regulus Group, LLC Wins the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Program Support Services (PSS) Contract

WOODSTOCK, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Group, LLC, a high technology small business firm specializing in air traffic management systems and services, was the only small business awarded a prime contract by the FAA for the Program Support Services (PSS) contract. This contract has an approximate value of up to $1 billion across all awardees. The length of the contract, if all options are exercised, is seven years.

Regulus Group along with their teammates will provide technical and professional services primarily to the FAA's Program Management Organization's (PMO) directorates and programs. The services provided through this contract will support the FAA's mission critical programs that are designated to modernize the National Airspace System (NAS) and continue the agency's transition to the NextGen Air Traffic System while ensuring the maintenance and continued operation of current NAS systems.

"Modernization of the NAS infrastructure will ensure that the FAA continues to provide the safest and most efficient air traffic system in the world, and we are thrilled to be a part of that effort," said Karl Roulston and Bob Pomrink, Lead Partners at Regulus Group.

Regulus Group assembled an expert team of subcontractors to secure this contract with innovative approaches that will advance the FAA's mission. The team is comprised of the following companies: AK Government Solutions, Advanced Sciences and Technologies, Aurora Innovations, Constellation Aviation Solutions, Covell Solutions Inc., Evans Consulting, Human Solutions Inc. Division of Oasis Systems, LS Technologies, Noblis, and Veracity Engineering. This team began working together on this effort in March 2017 and completed their proposal submission in May 2020.

"Our work at Regulus Group will help the FAA's PMO design, develop, acquire, and deploy new systems and services that support the evolution of the NAS to meet current and future needs of the U.S. aviation industry. We are excited to have been selected by the FAA for this critical contract to provide expert engineering and management services that contribute to the FAA's continued success," said Gary Paull, Partner and Director of Program Management, Regulus Group.

Regulus Group, LLC is a renowned integrator of air traffic systems and services for the FAA and Department of Defense (DoD). Headquartered in Woodstock, VA, with offices in Galloway, NJ; Washington, DC; and Oklahoma City, OK. Since 2002, Regulus has provided systems engineering, research, design and development, technical and air traffic operations expertise, and program management support on numerous complex technical programs leading to successful outcomes for their customers.

